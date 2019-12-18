Shares

The Minister in charge of Education, Professor George Magoha, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2019 results (KCSE 2019 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

A total of 699,745 students sat for the 2019 KCSE examinations. The exams were conducted in 10,287 centres across the country. There were 21 cases of examination malpractices being reported and 90 mobile phones being confiscated from students during the 2019 KCSE exams.

To check the just released 2019 KCSE results, you just need to do the following;

How to check your 2019 KCSE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 20076 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged.

2. Go to the KNEC Website.