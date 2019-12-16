Get an insurance cover on the go with CoverApp

Shares

For the longest time, getting an insurance cover has been a tedious process that involves a lot of paperwork and visits to agents/insurance companies. For some reason, It is one sector of our economy that has somehow been slow to adopt technology in on boarding clients. Yet, this is at a time when customers have demonstrated a high preference for convenience which has been brought about by technological advancement.

However,with the launch of the CoverApp, those trips to town to go see an insurance broker are a thing of the past. This is because the app enables you to get an insurance cover in just under 5 minutes all in the comfort of your home or office. Basically, at the touch of a button you can be able to get a cover for your car, house, a motor assistance cover and travel insurance.

Home Cover

Earlier this month, I could not help but notice how many people who in the course of enjoyment at the various concerts were relieved of their smart phones by thugs. In the case of one @Droid254 who has set up a smart home that was connected to his phone, it served as a double loss.

It was stolen at Jameson live 😭😭😭😭 my phone is gone 😭😭😭 https://t.co/GmFp3eFSxr — Droid (@droid254) December 8, 2019

Mwenye aliiba iyo simu aniwashie bulb I’m suffering — Droid (@droid254) December 8, 2019

In such instances one has to start budgeting to buy a new phone and given one’s preference it might not be a cheap affair. However, if any of these unlucky individuals had a home insurance cover which had insured their phone. They could have been able to claim a few thousands that could have aided in their purchase of a new phone.

Also given that we are in the holiday season, a lot of folks will be traveling either upcountry or for holidays. It is also happens to be the time that thugs are also on overdrive as they also seeks funds for enjoyment. As a result home break ins are starting to become a common occurrence. Imagine coming home from shags or a holiday and finding your house has been swept clean na pesa imeisha?? The beauty is that you can protect yourself from such occurrences by simply purchasing a home cover from CoverApp.

What I have loved about this app is how affordable their domestic covers are as such they cater for everyone’s budget with some starting from 100 bob to Ksh. 950 per month. These amounts are quite affordable and cannot even compare to what some of us spend on a weekend out, however, the peace of mind that comes with having such a cover gives is priceless if you ask me.

Travel Insurance

Travel Insurance can be termed as a plan than one purchases that protects them from certain financial risks and losses that can occur while traveling. These losses can be minor, like a delayed suitcase, or significant, like a last-minute trip cancellation or a medical emergency overseas.

My biggest fear while traveling is getting a medical emergency in a foreign country because one simply does not have a support system or in some cases adequate finances to cover treatment. However, having a travel cover can at least take care of the medical bills as you worry about getting better. Other than medical emergencies such a cover can also take care of legal assistance should you find yourself on the wrong side of the law among other things. Leaving you to enjoy the sights and sounds of the country that you are traveling in.

So the next time you are traveling outside the country for work or pleasure, ensure you take up a CoverApp Travel Insurance policy which starts from as low as Ksh. 2,500 per trip.

Motoring Assistance Cover

It is the season for the annual migration to ushago for the holidays and for a good number of us, this is the time to test the toughness of your moti given the state of our upcountry roads. For some reason, cars have a habit of breaking down in the least appropriate times/places. I remember a time when my car broke down in the middle of nowhere on a rainy night!! Talk about stress more so because my son who at the time was less than a year old was in the car. It wasn’t long before i started noticing some men who emerged from the bushes watching us from a distance, to say that I was scared was an understatement more so because there was nowhere we could get help in case they decided to attack us. Luckily, we managed to get the contact of a mechanic who lived in a town not far from there who came and towed us with his car back to civilization. I often shudder when I think what could have happened if we hadn’t gotten hold of that mechanic. That escapade cost me a pretty penny in towing charges not to mention the car repair.

If you are intending on travelling out of town, save yourself a lot of stress and headaches by getting a motor assistance cover which CoverApp sells on behalf of AA. These guys can tow your moti for free for upto 40 km when you get mechanical breakdown, you also get unlimited road side assistance, discounts on vehicle parts among other benefits. This cover goes for Ksh. 6,500 annually which is essentially cheaper than what you would pay for a tow truck in a day.

Also if you drive one of those cars that have an affinity for flatbeds, this cover is definitely for you.

Third Party Motor Insurance

For those who drive vehicles of a certain age which don’t qualify for comprehensive insurance, this cover is for you. The beauty is that when one is insuring their car under third party, there is no need for valuation as such one gets the cover in just five minutes from the comfort of your home. The good guys at CoverApp also deliver the sticker to you at a cost that is if you are not able to pick it up yourself.

If you are all about convenience in all your undertakings insurance included, then the CoverApp is for you. Imagine getting all your covers in under 5 minutes? not to mention that the covers are quite affordable too.

You can download the CoverApp from Google Playstore here.