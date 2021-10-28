Shares

Showmax has a wide array of movies and TV shows that you can stream on demand on the platform. These include local and international award-winning TV series and movies.

This Halloween, Showmax users can catch spooky movies and series on the platform to observe the day. Some of the movies to get you streaming and screaming include Antebellum, Dr. Sleep, Freaky, Hereditary, Triggered, Rage and the Blade trilogy.

1. The Invisible Man

When Cecilia’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turns lethal, Cecilia works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in this film.

The Invisible Man is adapted and directed by award-winning horror aficionado Leigh Whannell, who co-created the Saw franchise. The cast includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Black Reel award nominee Aldis Hodge (Underground, Hidden Figures) and BET and Teen Choice nominee Storm Reid (Euphoria, A Wrinkle in Time).

2. IT: Chapter Two

Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, Interstellar) stars as the adult Beverly Marsh, multiple-BAFTA winner James McAvoy (His Dark Materials, X-Men’s young Charles Xavier) plays Bill Denbrough, and Emmy winner Bill Hader (Barry) received four separate awards nominations for his role as the adult Richie Tozier.

A cast of youngsters reprise their roles from the first film, including Teen Choice nominees Sophia Lillis (I Am Not Okay With This), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Are You Afraid of the Dark?), MTV Movie Awards winner Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!, We Are Who We Are), and Critics Choice’ nominee Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, St. Vincent).

3. Midsommar

In Midsommar, a troubled couple travels to a rural Swedish town’s fabled midsummer festival, but what begins as an idyllic retreat quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh (Little Women, Black Widow) stars alongside the likes of Sundance Special Jury Prize winner Jack Reynor (Strange Angel) and Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad, The Good Place).

The film is written and directed by multi-award-winning director Ari Aster (Hereditary).

4. Freaky

In Freaky, Millie unintentionally switches bodies with the middle-aged serial killer terrorizing her town. As the body count rises and the clock ticks down, Millie and her friends have less than 24 hours to stop Murder Barbie before the change becomes permanent…

The film stars Kathryn Newton (Big Little Lies, The Society) and MTV Movie Award, People’s Choice and Teen Choice winner Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up). Freaky’s cast also includes Alan Ruck (Succession, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off).

Freaky is produced by triple-Oscar nominee Jason Blum (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman) and directed by Christopher Landon (who directed Happy Death Day and wrote four of the Paranormal Activity films).

5. Doctor Sleep

Stephen King’s horror classic Doctor Sleep picks up years after the events of The Shining, as a now-adult, alcoholic Dan Torrance finds himself protecting a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot.

6. Scary stories to tell in the Dark

It’s 1968 in America. Change is blowing in the wind but the small town of Mill Valley seems far removed from the unrest in the cities. For generations, the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large there. In their mansion on the edge of town, Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time, telling stories that have a way of becoming all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah’s terrifying home.

7. The Hunt

The Hunt follows 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen for a very specific purpose – the Hunt.

The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel (Westworld, The Leftovers), written and produced by the Emmy-winning team behind Watchmen and The Leftovers, Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, and exec produced by triple-Oscar nominee Jason Blum (Get Out, BlacKkKlansman).

8. Antebellum

Black Reel and Teen Choice Award winner Janelle Monáe (Moonlight, Hidden Figures) stars in the horror drama Antebellum as modern-day sociologist and author Dr. Veronica Henley, who becomes trapped in a waking nightmare on a slave plantation.

Produced by two-time Oscar nominee Sean McKittrick (Get Out, Us, BlacKkKlansman), Antebellum’s cast also includes award-winning Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa (Palm Springs, iZombie).

9. Hereditary

When Ellen passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel increasingly terrifying secrets about her life. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

10. The silence of the lambs

This psychological horror won five Oscars for Best Picture, Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Actress (Foster), Best Director for Jonathan Demme (Philadelphia), and Best Adapted Screenplay for writer Ted Tally’s (All the Pretty Horses) adaptation of Thomas Harris’ best-selling novel.

11. Triggered

Triggered is a 2021 SAFTA-winning horror movie directed and co-written by Alastair Orr (Axis Mundi).

The horror film follows nine former high school friends who celebrate their five-year reunion camping in a forest. Terror strikes when they wake up with suicide bombs strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks. The only way to survive is by stealing time from one another.

The cast includes Reine Swart (SAFTA and AMAA-nominee for Siembamba), Liesl Ahlers (Friend Request), Russell Crous (The Watch, Escape Room), SAFTA winner Craig Urbani (Isidingo) and multi-award-winning actor Sean Cameron Michael (Black Sails, Fried Barry).

12. The House with a clock in its walls

Ten-year-old orphan Lewis Barnavelt (Owen Vaccaro) goes to live with his strange uncle in a creaky old house whose walls contain a mysterious tick-tocking magic. When Lewis accidentally disturbs the dead, the sleepy town comes alive with dark witchery.

Based on John Bellairs’ children’s book, The House With A Clock In Its Walls stars Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Golden Globe nominee Jack Black, as well as Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks).

13. Rage

In Rage, a group of school-leavers descend on a tiny coastal town for a celebration of their freedom. Roxy, Sihle, Kyle, Leon, Tamsyn and Neo party on the beach and drink themselves silly every night.

Rage is directed by Jaco Bouwer, a multi-award-winning theatre director who was SAFTA-nominated for Dwaalster.

Nicole Fortuin (Indemnity, Flatland) stars as Tamsyn, with The Girl From St Agnes’ breakout stars Jane de Wet (Griekwastad, Moffie) and Tristan de Beer (Raised by Wolves, Alles Malan) as Roxy and Kyle.

14. Daniel isn’t Real

As a child, Luke witnessed something terrible, something only his imaginary friend Daniel could help him through. Now a troubled college freshman, Luke is struggling to cope, until his best friend turns up once more. But Daniel is dangerous, and he’s already inside Luke’s head…

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun) plays Daniel and the cast includes Black Reel and Empire Award nominee Sasha Lane (Utopia, American Honey), Satellite Award nominee Mary Stuart Masterson (For Life, Blindspot), Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor, When They See Us) and SXSW Gamechanger Award winner Hannah Marks (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency).

15. Blade (Boxset)

To celebrate Halloween, Showmax users can binge with Wesley Snipes in the cult comic book trilogy Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity, all written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, Dark City), who directed the third instalment.

The franchise stars Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, Emmy nominee Jessica Biel (The Sinner), Oscar nominee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement winner Kris Kristofferson, Hellboy star Ron Perlman, The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, and Dominic Purcell (Legends of Tomorrow, Prison Break).

