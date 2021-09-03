Shares

The Jambojet Board of Directors has confirmed Mr. Karanja Ndegwa as the airline’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director effective immediately.

Mr. Ndegwa has been in an acting capacity at the airline since April 2020, and was previously the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the airline.

Confirming Ndegwa’s appointment, Vincent Rague, Chairman of the Jambojet Board said, “Since taking over as acting Managing Director, Mr. Ndegwa has successfully steered the business, ensuring stability, continuity and growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has significantly affected the Aviation Industry. Through his leadership, we are confident that he is best suited to take the airline to the next level in terms of growth and sustainability.”

Karanja Ndegwa is a Certified Public Accountant and a graduate of Economics and Statistics from the University of Nairobi. His career spans 20 years in financial planning and reporting, airline business/commercial strategy, capacity building, strategic management and revenue management, in various leadership roles within the Airline Industry

Prior to joining Jambojet in 2014, he worked at Kenya Airways in different capacities, rising to the position of Manager – Revenue Accounting. He served as the Head of Finance at Jambojet, before being appointed the CFO of the airline in 2016.

Mr. Ndegwa has been instrumental to Jambojet’s growth, setting up the finance organization since the airline’s inception inception and has been involved in strategy development and implementation.