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As the landmark 5th edition of the Nairobi Litfest kicks off on Friday, May 8th, the festival, a collaborative effort between Book Bunk and Hay Festival Global, is placing the craft of creation at the forefront.

Hosted across the city’s historic library circuit, including the McMillan Memorial, Kaloleni, and Eastlands libraries, this year’s theme, Speculative Cartography, invites creators to map out new South-to-South connections.

The opening day is anchored by a curated selection of masterclasses, bringing together some of the world’s most influential thinkers and writers to mentor the next generation of African talent.

The morning begins with a focus on technical mastery and personal history. Award-winning Chilean writer and scholar Lina Meruane will lead “Writing Tips & Tricks,” an intensive two-hour session designed to help emerging writers sharpen their fictional voice. Simultaneously, Richard Oduor Oduku explores the “instinctive ability” of humans to share their own lives in “An Introduction to Autobiographical Writing,” guiding participants through the transition from lived experience to structured storytelling.

For those interested in the intersection of visual and literary arts, Dr. Nick Makoha will host “Black Ekphrastic Mode.” This creative poetry session explores how Black artists use visual prompts to ignite memory and imaginative renewal, offering a unique lens on how we “read” art through verse.

As the day progresses, the focus shifts toward the professional and philosophical aspects of the creative world. Ellah Wakatama OBE, a titan of the publishing industry and Chair of the Caine Prize, will conduct a bespoke “Self-Editing Support” workshop. Her session aims to equip writers with the critical, objective eye necessary to move a manuscript from a rough draft to a polished, publishable work.

For those looking to bypass traditional gatekeepers, Ciku Kimeria will host a practical guide on “How to Navigate the World of Indie Publishing.” Drawing on her experience as a Bloomberg columnist and author, Kimeria provides a roadmap for writers who are ready to bring their nearly-finished manuscripts to the public.

Expanding the festival’s reach beyond the printed page, the Friday schedule includes a masterclass in logic and strategy led by Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya. His session, “Checkmate,” demonstrates how the discipline of chess can serve as a metaphor for social change and empowerment.

Finally, Dr. Portia Malatjie invites participants into the “Curatorial Playground.” As a Senior Lecturer in Visual Cultures, Malatjie challenges attendees to rethink how we curate and present culture, encouraging a cross-disciplinary approach that aims to “operate otherwise” and build new futures within the arts.

The Nairobi Litfest continues throughout the weekend of May 8-10, featuring high-profile appearances by Yvonne Owuor, Alain Mabanckou, and Wanjiru Koinange. While the Friday masterclasses are a highlight for practitioners, the day also features a robust Children’s Festival, ensuring that the next generation of “storytelling creatures” is just as engaged as the masters themselves.

Check out the Nairobi Litfest 2026 programme HERE & register for the Masterclasses HERE.