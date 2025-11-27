Shares

Flutterwave has announced that its remittance solution, Send App, is now offering coverage across the United States. This update is coupled with the crucial return and support for all major card networks, including Amex, Discover, and others, for transfers originating from the US, UK, and Europe.

This enhancement will facilitate money transfers from key international markets to African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt, and Cameroon.

Speaking on the launch, Temiloluwa Adesina, Co-Lead, Products, Flutterwave, emphasized the impact of the expansion. “This expansion brings us to a new and exciting chapter for Send App. By covering the US, and enabling full support for all major cards in the US, the UK, and the EU, we are ensuring that neither distance nor payment options are barriers to sending love. We’re making it easier than ever for Africans in the diaspora to support loved ones back home and manage international payments confidently, reinforcing our unwavering focus on supporting Africans at home and abroad with seamless payment solutions,” Adesina stated.

The company’s ongoing focus includes developments in virtual accounts, stablecoins for seamless cross-border transactions, and digital asset transfer.

The availability of full major card support, alongside expanded US coverage, strategically positions Send App as the ultimate cross-border money transfer solution for the African diaspora. This latest development builds on Flutterwave’s recent collaborations with industry leaders like Polygon and Circle Payment Network.