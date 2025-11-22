Shares

iHUB Kenya has successfully concluded the acceleration of Cohort 3 of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship. The eight-month program culminated in a Demo Day held during iHUB’s EdTech Impact Week in Nairobi.

The event brought together a diverse group of educators, investors, policymakers, and ecosystem partners eager to witness how these innovations are redefining teaching and learning experiences across Kenya.

The third cohort comprised twelve EdTech startups, with a remarkable 75 percent led by women founders. This statistic highlights a shared commitment between iHUB and the Mastercard Foundation to fostering gender equity and inclusive innovation within the education sector.

During their acceleration, the startups implemented technology-driven tools in classrooms and communities. Their solutions focused on critical areas, including personalizing learning, enhancing teacher effectiveness, and, crucially, expanding access for learners in low-connectivity and under-resourced areas.

The success of the Demo Day reinforces the program’s ability to drive tangible change. Nissi Madu, Managing Partner at iHUB, articulated the Fellowship’s core mission.

“We’re incredibly proud to witness how this Demo Day brings inclusive innovation to life,” said Madu. “At the heart of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship is a commitment to ensure that every learner, especially those in underserved communities — can access technology-enabled learning that opens doors to opportunity and equips them with the skills to shape their future.”

She added that the program is cultivating “a new generation of African innovators redefining what equitable and impactful education can look like.”

Since its inception, the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, implemented by iHUB, has built a powerful track record:

36 EdTech companies supported.

Over 580,000 learners reached.

Over 8,800 educators empowered.

Engagement with 2,000 schools across Kenya.

Extended access to 2,000 learners with hearing and visual disabilities.

Startups within the cohort, such as M-lugha and Zydii, testified to the program’s direct impact on their ability to scale and refine their offerings.

Abdinoor Alimahdi, Co-founder and CEO of M-lugha, noted that the Fellowship “helped us refine our product’s accessibility features and deepen our understanding of the linguistic needs of early learners… more children can now access mother-tongue learning content that reflects their realities.”

Similarly, Rhoda Kingori, Co-Founder & COO, Zydii, highlighted how the program strengthened their strategy: “Through the Fellowship’s product and go-to-market advisory, we enhanced our mobile-first digital training experience on WhatsApp, making it easier for young people, especially those with limited connectivity, to access practical, localized skills content.”

The 2025 cohort includes AHA Innovate, Cloud School System, Digifunzi, Dignitas, Elimu Shop, iFunza, Infoney Solutions, M-Lugha, Nyansapo AI, Verb Education, and Zydii.

To ensure these solutions integrate effectively into the national system, iHUB has developed the iHUB’s EdTech Toolkit for KICD Alignment. This structured guide helps startups navigate the approval process with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), guaranteeing seamless integration and scalable impact.