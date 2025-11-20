Shares

Sidian Bank has announced that it has reported a profit after tax of Ksh. 1.4 billion for the period ended 30th September 2025. This is a significant 444.75% increase from the Ksh. 257 million that the company reported in a similar period in 2024.

The growth in profitability was heavily supported by the Non-Interest Income (141.67%) and Income from Government Securities (130.77%), which compensated for a slight decline in Income from Loans & Advances.

Total interest income increased to Ksh. 6.1 billion from Ksh. 4.7 billion in the previous period. Income from loans and advances declined to Ksh. 2.9 billion from Ksh. 3.2 billion, income from government securities increased to Ksh. 3 billion from Ksh. 1.3 billion while deposits in other institutions marginally reduced to Ksh. 148 million from Ksh 200 million. Total non-interest income increased to Ksh. 2.9 billion from Ksh. 1.2 billion in the same period in 2024.

Interest expenses increased to Ksh. 3.4 billion from Ksh. 2.9 billion in 2024. Operating expenses also went up to Ksh. 3.5 billion from Ksh. 2.5 billion.

Other key performance metrics

Core capital increased to Ksh. 6.8 billion from Ksh. 4.8 billion

Total capital increased to Ksh. 8.5 billion from Ksh. 6.6 billion.

Net non performing loans almost remained stagnant at Ksh. 3.8 billlion from Ksh. 3.2 billion

Loans to directors, insiders and employees went up to Ksh. 2 billion from Ksh. 1.5 billion.

Total assets grew to Ksh. 95 billion to Ksh. 57 billion.

The Nairobi City County Government recently designated Sidian Bank as the new principal banker for all its health facilities, replacing Cooperative Bank of Kenya, a move that has raised concerns due to the smaller bank’s financial scale compared to the county’s financial operations.

Sidian Bank Performance Summary (September 30)