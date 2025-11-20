Shares

Kenyan authorities systematically deployed technology-facilitated violence as part of a coordinated and sustained campaign to suppress Generation Z-led protests between June 2024 and July 2025 against corruption and the introduction of new tax legislation, a new Amnesty International report shows.

The report, “This fear, everyone is feeling it”: Tech-facilitated violence against young activists in Kenya, shows how government and allied groups are increasingly weaponizing digital platforms to stifle protests as part of broader repressive measures designed to shut down digitally-organized dissent.

“Our analysis of online activity throughout several waves of protests in 2024 and 2025 and the interviews we’ve conducted with young human rights defenders, clearly demonstrate widespread and coordinated tactics on digital platforms to silence and suppress protests by young activists, including through online threats, intimidating comments, abusive language, smearing, and targeted disinformation,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General

“Our research also proves that these campaigns are driven by state-sponsored trolls, individuals and a network of people paid to promote and amplify pro-government messages with the aim of reaching Kenya’s top daily trends on X.”

Between June 2024 and July 2025, young people organized major protests both online and offline across 44 counties, demanding an end to femicide and corruption. Social media played a major role in the organization and amplification of protest voices.

Kenyan authorities responded with online intimidation, threats, incitement to hatred, and surveillance, which Amnesty International states interfered with rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Online harassment and smear campaigns became core state tools to undermine government critics.

Amnesty International estimates that, across both sets of protests, excessive use of force by security agencies resulted in at least 128 deaths, 3,000 arrests and over 83 enforced disappearances.

Of the 31 HRDs interviewed, nine reported receiving violent threats via direct and public messages on X, TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp during the 2024 protests.

“I had people coming into my inbox and telling me, ‘You will die and leave your kids. We will come and attack you,” said Mariam*, a 27-year-old Mombasa-based HRD who was forcibly disappeared by police for two nights in 2024. (*Name changed to protect identity)

The research shows coordinated campaigns against young HRDs through state-supported trolling. Joshua, a student leader who survived enforced disappearance, referred to government-paid perpetrators as “527 bloggers whose job is to abuse you, to say very dehumanizing, demeaning things.”

X (formerly Twitter) was central to pro-government networks spreading disinformation. Hanifa Adan, a prominent Kenyan journalist and HRD, was described in social media posts as a “foreigner,” a “fool” and “a Somali terrorist.” Young women involved in the protests reported misogynistic comments, body shaming, threats, doxxing and AI-generated pornographic images.

“The chilling effects of such harassment and incitement to violence goes far beyond their immediate targets. It must be stopped before it silences critical voices, undermines civil liberties and fosters a culture of fear irreconcilable with our constitutional freedoms,” — Irungu Houghton, Amnesty Kenya Executive Director

John*, who runs paid coordinated campaigns on X for political and commercial clients, detailed how his network of around 20 people is paid between Ksh. 25,000-50,000 (approximately USD $190-390) per day to amplify pro-government messages and reach Kenya’s top daily trends. (*Name changed to protect identity)

During large protests, his network created counter-campaigns and hashtags in real time to drown out protest hashtags. For example, the popular protest hashtag #RutoMustGo was countered with #RutoMustGoOn.

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, denied that the government sanctions harassment, stating that security agencies operate within the law. However, Amnesty research indicates otherwise.

HRDs interviewed believe state surveillance was supported by Safaricom, one of Kenya’s biggest telecommunications companies, allowing clandestine police units to track activists. Safaricom responded that it “only shares customer data through lawful means and for lawful purposes,” and that its systems are “not designed to track the live location of any subscriber.”

The report also notes X’s failure to adequately address organized threatening campaigns, which are against its own policy.

Amnesty International calls on the Kenyan government to:

Stop tech-facilitated state violence, troll campaigns, and smear narratives against peaceful protesters and civil society organizations.

Launch an investigation into enforced disappearances, unlawful killings, and reports of unlawful surveillance during the “Gen Z protests.”

Ensure adequate compensation for victims of unlawful use of force and family members of those killed.

Read the report HERE.