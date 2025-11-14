The Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has announced that it has posted a profit after tax of Ksh. 21.56 billion for the 9 month period ending 30th September 2025. This is a 12.3% increase from the Ksh. 19.21 billion profit after tax that the company posted in a similar period in 2024.
This performance has prompted the bank to declare its maiden interim dividend of Ksh. 1.00 per share. The bank’s results extend a decade-long growth trajectory, with profits jumping 150% since 2015.
Key Financial Highlights (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024)
|Metric
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2024
|Change (YoY)
|Profit After Tax
|Ksh. 21.56B
|Ksh. 19.21B
|▲12.3%
|Total Operating Income
|Ksh. 67.38B
|Ksh. 59.16B
|▲13.9%
|Net Interest Income
|Ksh. 45.28B
|Ksh. 36.87B
|▲22.8%
|Non-Interest Income
|Ksh. 22.11B
|Ksh. 22.28B
|▼0.8%
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Ksh. 3.68
|Ksh. 3.29
|▲11.9%
|Interim Dividend Per Share (DPS)
|Ksh. 1.00
|Ksh. 0.00
|n/a
The bank demonstrated continued expansion across its balance sheet, with Total Assets growing by 8.6% to Ksh. 815.27 billion. This marks a 145% increase in the asset base over the last decade.
- Customer Deposits rose by 6.7% to KSh 548.58 billion.
- Net Loans & Advances increased by 6.6% to KSh 406.52 billion.
- Shareholders’ Equity saw a substantial boost of 24.5%, reaching KSh 164.16 billion, strengthening the bank’s capital position.
However, the results highlighted a challenge in asset quality, with Gross Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) rising by 12.7% to Ksh. 78.93 billion. As a result, the bank increased its loan loss provisions by 31.9% to Ksh. 7.36 billion to guard against potential bad debts.