The Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has announced that it has posted a profit after tax of Ksh. 21.56 billion for the 9 month period ending 30th September 2025. This is a 12.3% increase from the Ksh. 19.21 billion profit after tax that the company posted in a similar period in 2024.

This performance has prompted the bank to declare its maiden interim dividend of Ksh. 1.00 per share. The bank’s results extend a decade-long growth trajectory, with profits jumping 150% since 2015.

Key Financial Highlights (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2024)

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change (YoY) Profit After Tax Ksh. 21.56B Ksh. 19.21B ▲12.3% Total Operating Income Ksh. 67.38B Ksh. 59.16B ▲13.9% Net Interest Income Ksh. 45.28B Ksh. 36.87B ▲22.8% Non-Interest Income Ksh. 22.11B Ksh. 22.28B ▼0.8% Earnings Per Share (EPS) Ksh. 3.68 Ksh. 3.29 ▲11.9% Interim Dividend Per Share (DPS) Ksh. 1.00 Ksh. 0.00 n/a

The bank demonstrated continued expansion across its balance sheet, with Total Assets growing by 8.6% to Ksh. 815.27 billion. This marks a 145% increase in the asset base over the last decade.

Customer Deposits rose by 6.7% to KSh 548.58 billion.

Net Loans & Advances increased by 6.6% to KSh 406.52 billion.

Shareholders’ Equity saw a substantial boost of 24.5%, reaching KSh 164.16 billion, strengthening the bank’s capital position.

However, the results highlighted a challenge in asset quality, with Gross Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) rising by 12.7% to Ksh. 78.93 billion. As a result, the bank increased its loan loss provisions by 31.9% to Ksh. 7.36 billion to guard against potential bad debts.