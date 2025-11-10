Shares

TCL Electronics has announced that it has launched the new TCL C8K QD-Mini LED TV in the Kenyan home entertainment market .

This launch follows the successful introduction of the premium C7K Series earlier this year, underscoring TCL’s commitment to delivering superior technology and premium viewing experiences to consumers across Kenya.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Alvin Wang, TCL East Africa Director, highlighted that the new range is a testament to the company’s continuous pursuit of excellence.

“The launch of the C8K in Kenya is a testament to TCL’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in home entertainment. We aim to deliver products that blend elegant design, powerful performance, and immersive experiences that truly resonate with our consumers,” said Mr. Wang.

The TCL C8K features include:

It features the world’s first fourth-generation Zero Border QD-Mini LED design, creating a truly borderless and immersive viewing experience.

Powered by TCL’s Skywork architecture, the C8K boasts up to 3,840 local dimming zones and exceptional HDR brightness levels of 5,000 nits, guaranteeing outstanding contrast, depth, and brilliance.

The CrystGlow WHVA Panel significantly enhances color accuracy by 40%, minimizes reflections, and maintains sharp visuals from any viewing angle.

The TSR AiPQ Processor uses advanced AI optimization for lifelike images, while a 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-smooth motion, making it perfect for gamers and sports enthusiasts.

The TCL C7K Series, launched earlier in the year, continues its strong performance in the Kenyan market. The C7K is equipped with up to 2,880 local dimming zones, HDR brightness of 3,000 nits, and TCL’s All-Domain Halo Control Technology for stunning clarity and lifelike images. Its CrystGlow HVA Panel offers a wide 178-degree viewing angle and a native contrast ratio of 7000:1, all within an ultra-slim unibody design under 60mm thick.

Both the C8K and C7K models feature sound systems tuned by industry leaders Bang & Olufsen and ONKYO. This ensures a rich, immersive audio experience, complementing the exceptional visuals with:

BeoSonic™ sound personalization

Golden Ear tuning

Hi-End speakers

The TCL C8K and C7K QD-Mini LED TVs are available for sale at leading retail stores across Kenya.