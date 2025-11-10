Shares

Mi Vida Homes and International Housing Solutions (IHS) Kenya have announced a expansion of their strategic partnership. They new partnership will commit to the joint development of 240 new affordable green housing units at the KEZA Riruta community in Nairobi.

The announcement marks one of the first major scaling efforts by Mi Vida Homes since its recent management-led buyout from private equity firm Actis.

This expanded collaboration was announced during the handover of the first phase of the KEZA Riruta Development by Mi Vida. The partnership builds on the successful precedent set by the Muzi Stawi project which was completed and handed over to IHS Kenya just last month.

The KEZA Riruta community, located in Nairobi’s Dagoretti South Constituency, is a project designed to comprise 1,100 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom units.

Mi Vida Chief Executive Officer Samuel Kariuki said the new joint development reflects the partners’ commitment to scalable, sustainable urban development, driven by Mi Vida’s new, diversified capital base.

“Our partnership with International Housing Solutions (IHS) Kenya continues to strengthen institutional participation in the affordable housing space, anchored on sustainability principles. With a strong balance sheet and a healthy project pipeline following our management buyout, we are well-positioned to scale our delivery,” Kariuki explained. “We see KEZA as more than a housing project—It is a blueprint for inclusive urban growth, focusing heavily on livability, amenities, and dedicated green spaces.”

The KEZA development utilizes the International Finance Corporation’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (IFC EDGE) certification standards. This ensures residents benefit from energy and water-efficient designs that lower long-term utility costs, alongside access to integrated retail, leisure, and transport infrastructure.

Kioi Wambaa, Managing Director of IHS Kenya, emphasized the partnership’s success in meeting soaring demand: “Our investment in KEZA Riruta reflects our ambition to redefine what affordable housing can be. The strong uptake and interest in KEZA—following the successful delivery of Muzi Stawi—signals a clear demand for quality homes that don’t compromise on sustainability or location. We are proud to deepen our cooperation with Mi Vida to meet this demand.”

IHS Kenya is a subsidiary of the US-based Hunt Companies Inc.