NCBA Bank recently took its commitment to customer excellence a step further, hosting an exclusive, bespoke event for its Platinum Banking and Investment Bank clients at the Almanara Hotel in Diani, Kenya.

Held on Friday, October 31st, the engagement was a collaborative effort with two iconic luxury partners: The Macallan and Sandstorm Africa.

The event brought together high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) from the Coast region for an evening that seamlessly blended craftsmanship, culture, and high-level finance.

NCBA has embarked on a series of bespoke experiences designed to deliver meaningful value and forge deeper connections with its premium clientele. Rather than focusing solely on financial products, these initiatives tap into clients’ passion points, such as exclusive dinners, whisky pairing experiences, jazz musicals, and high-end car bazaars.

The Macallan experience in Diani was specifically tailored to meet the sophisticated needs of affluent clients. It provided a luxurious environment for wealth management consultations, tailored financial solutions, and exclusive networking opportunities. This focus on the high-net-worth segment is timely, as Kenya ranks fifth in the Africa Wealth Report 2025 and is home to over 6,800 HNWIs.

Diani, renowned for its pristine beaches and world-class hospitality, offered the perfect backdrop, symbolizing the refined taste, exclusivity, and lifestyle aspirations of the guests.

The evening also served to formally introduce Kilonzo Muathi, the Managing Director of NCBA Investment Bank, to the bank’s coastal HNW clients. Muathi underscored the value of personalized client relationships.

“We recognize that for today’s discerning clientele, experiences go beyond mere luxury; they embody identity, access, and a sense of belonging,” said Kilonzo Muathi. “For our clients, this means exclusive access and meaningful conversations that enhance both their personal finances and their lifestyles.”

The collaboration was founded on shared values, as highlighted by The Macallan team. “At The Macallan, craftsmanship, authenticity, and mastery are core to our heritage. Collaborating with NCBA in Kenya enables us to share this experience directly with guests,” The Macallan noted in a statement.

Adding a distinct local touch to the global luxury experience was Sandstorm Africa, Kenya’s premium leather goods and lifestyle brand. Sandstorm curated bespoke gifting and brand experience elements, showcasing handcrafted pieces inspired by Kenyan artistry and global luxury standards.

“As a brand born in Kenya and rooted in craftsmanship, we are proud to be part of creating meaningful, elevated lifestyle experiences for clients who value artistry, culture, and timeless quality,” said Shem Opiyo, CEO, Sandstorm Africa. “This collaboration reflects our belief that luxury is not just about products—it is about stories, relationships, and shared appreciation for things made with intention.”

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed a multi-sensory journey, complete with whisky pairings, bespoke cocktails, intentional conversations, and handcrafted Sandstorm gifts.