A viral international TikTok video exposing what appears to be mold, insects, and contaminants inside a sealed pack of Always menstrual pads has sent a fresh wave of shock and anger across Kenyan social media.

While the original video may not have been filmed locally, the findings are resonating powerfully in Kenya, a country that has a documented history of challenging multinational corporations over the quality of feminine hygiene products.

@ritah.mia08 i hold no negative intent for this particular brand but am curious and concerned. it would be helpful if we got an explanation to see if we should worry or not.@Always#awareness #fyp ♬ original sound – Ritah mia

Netizens are quickly connecting this global finding to the perennial local concerns, reviving debates about product safety, stringent quality control, and the potential long-term effects on reproductive health.

#MyAlwaysExperience: A local ghost in the machine

For many Kenyan women, the images of contaminated pads are not an isolated global anomaly; they confirm a deep-seated suspicion. Just a few years ago, the #MyAlwaysExperience social media movement saw hundreds of women share harrowing stories of using the same popular brand, citing severe rashes, painful itching, burning sensations, and boils.

The complaints at the time focused on the alleged use of a non-breathable perforated plastic (polyethelene or PE) top layer in the Kenyan market pads, which was believed to be different from the softer versions sold in the West. This historical context makes the new contamination reports feel like a dangerous escalation.

“If they were willing to compromise on materials that caused burning, why would we trust their hygiene standards?” one Nairobi-based X (formerly Twitter) user commented, echoing the sentiment of many. The local consensus is that the new revelation shifts the debate from irritation due to material to outright manufacturing hygiene failure.

Contaminated sanitary pads can disrupt the natural, healthy balance of the vaginal and urinary tract areas. They are a grave concern in a country where menstrual health management is already challenging due to period poverty.

The contamination fear introduces two primary health anxieties for Kenyan consumers:

Chemical and Biological Risk: Beyond the visible mold and insects, there is heightened suspicion over hidden chemicals that may be used in substandard manufacturing processes, which social media users warn can “wreck hormones and reproductive health.” Affordability vs. Safety: For many low-income Kenyans, pads are already a significant expense. The idea that the few brands they can afford might also be unsafe forces them into an impossible choice between hygiene and financial stability.

This incident is expected to mount pressure on the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to intensify its market surveillance and testing procedures. While KEBS has previously investigated complaints, consumers demand more transparency and severe penalties for manufacturers found to be non-compliant with health and quality standards.

@odidi_did.it Not my usual typa content but I literally have PTSD from this. And I’m never using their products again. ♬ original sound – Odidi Sophie

In response, conversations around menstrual hygiene have broadened to include alternatives:

Reusable/Washable Pads: Many users are strongly advocating for a switch to reusable pads, noting that while they require proper cleaning, they offer women control over the materials that touch their skin and eliminate dependency on often-questionable mass-market disposable brands.

Menstrual Cups: Although not widely adopted due to issues with access to clean water and private facilities in some areas, the cups are being championed as a safe, long-term alternative free from manufacturing contaminants.

Ultimately, the viral video serves as a powerful reminder of the dignity and health that safe menstrual products represent. Kenyan consumers are demanding more than just a public relations apology; they are demanding accountability and equitable quality for products sold in the African market.

Have you or someone you know experienced quality issues with sealed sanitary products? Share your experience in the comments.