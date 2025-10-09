Shares

The NBO Film Festival is set for the return of its 7th edition, running from October 16th to 27th, 2025. This year’s festival will once again transform Nairobi into a hub for cinematic excellence, celebrating powerful Kenyan and African narratives alongside compelling global cinema.

The festival will showcase over 26 films from more than 15 countries, featuring world premieres, African debuts, and acclaimed international titles. Screenings will take place at the original home of the festival, Prestige Cinema on Ngong Road, with additional venues including Kaloleni Social Hall (Eastlands), Docubox at Shalom House, and Unseen Nairobi (Kilimani).

The 2025 NBO Film Festival will open at Prestige Cinema with the Kenyan debut of the acclaimed documentary, How To Build a Library. Directed and produced by Maia Lekow and Christopher King (The Letter), the film follows the founders of Book Bunk,Shiro Koinange and Angela Wacuka, as they work to restore the McMillan Memorial Library, Nairobi’s oldest library, transforming it from ruin into a vital community space. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025.

Artistic Director Mbithi Masya notes, “Our selection this year explores memory, power, and the pursuit of freedom across generations. From intimate portraits like ‘My Father’s Shadow’ to gritty urban portrayals in ‘The Dog’ to sweeping works like ‘Matabeleland’, the films remind us that African cinema is defined not by geography, but by imagination.”

Other notable Kenyan films include ‘Sayari’ (Omar Hamza), ‘Widow Champion’ (Zippy Kimundu), and ‘The People Shall’ (Nick Wambugu + Mark Maina). The diverse African lineup also features ‘Aisha Can’t Fly Away’ (Morad Mostafa) and ‘Nana’ (Matthew Joseph Mkoga), among others. This year will also include a special focus on Afro-Latin American cinema.

Raising the bar for African film recognition, the NBO Film Festival is introducing its first-ever In-Competition section, featuring five exceptional films:

‘The Dog’ (Baker Karim)

(Baker Karim) ‘Memory of Princess Mumbi’ (Damien Hauser)

(Damien Hauser) ‘My Father’s Shadow’ (Akinola Davies)

(Akinola Davies) ‘Promised Sky’ (Erige Sehiri)

(Erige Sehiri) ‘The Fisherman’ (Zoey Martinson)

A Kenyan jury, chaired by award-winning filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu, will select the winning film. Kahiu is joined by acclaimed artist Elsaphan Njora, veteran producer Carol Kioko, and award-winning actor, writer, and director Mūmbi Kaigwa.

Festival co-founder and director Sheba Hirst emphasizes the festival’s role: “The NBO Film Festival exists to amplify East African voices to the rest of the world and to bring them into dialogue with storytellers globally.”

Audience favourites, including the free community screenings at Kaloleni Social Hall and the beach-party-style ‘Shorts, Shorts and Shots’ showcase curated with DocuBox, will also return. The Creators Brunch will once again provide a nurturing space for young female creators to gain mentorship from established women leaders in the creative sector.

For the full festival schedule and to purchase tickets, visit nbofilmfest.com.