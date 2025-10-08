Shares

Kenya reaffirmed its position as a major hub for industrial growth as the Arise IIP–Kenya Investment Forum 2025 convened over 500 high-level delegates in Kilifi County. The two-day forum attracted global investors, development finance institutions, and industry leaders, showcasing Kenya’s recent policy reforms and competitive advantages in its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) projects.

The highlight of the event was the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony of the Vipingo Special Economic Zone (Vipingo SEZ), officiated by President William Ruto.

The Vipingo SEZ is a partnership between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP), a leading pan-African developer, and Centum Investment Company, East Africa’s largest listed investment firm.

Scale: The project spans 2,000 acres.

Investment: It’s expected to attract more than USD 100 million in direct investment.

Impact: The SEZ is projected to generate 50,000 direct jobs.

Focus: VSEZ is designed as a green-powered industrial hub.

President Ruto strongly endorsed the project, commending the partners for their confidence in Kenya.

“It is only through ambitious and audacious projects like the Vipingo Special Economic Zone that we can transform Kenya and, indeed, Africa into advanced industrial economies within our lifetime,” said President Ruto. He added that Arise IIP’s concurrent investments in Dongo Kundu and Naivasha prove Kenya is a “premier destination for serious, transformative investment.”

Gagan Gupta, Founder and CEO of Arise IIP, noted that Kenya’s “strategic location, skilled workforce, and strong policy environment make it an ideal hub for sustainable industrial growth.” He believes VSEZ will “catalyse new value chains, create jobs, and position Kenya at the heart of African and global trade.”

James Mworia, Chairman of VSEZ and CEO of Centum Investment Company, highlighted the partnership’s synergy. “By partnering with ARISE IIP, we are combining global expertise with local vision to deliver a competitive platform that will attract investors, create lasting impact, and position Kenya as a leading hub for manufacturing and trade,” he stated.

Following the ceremony, President Ruto hosted the Presidential Roundtable on Financing Africa’s Free Zone Transformation, joined by high-level executives from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and Arise IIP.