Family Bank has announced a major investment in Kenya’s public transport sector, extending a Ksh. 26.6 million financing facility to Rembo Classic Sacco.

The loan from Family Bank is earmarked for the acquisition of five brand-new Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) from KCI Isuzu.

This investment is set to significantly strengthen the Sacco’s capacity to provide safe, reliable, and efficient transport services to thousands of commuters across Nairobi and its surrounding regions.

Speaking at the flag-off event, Family Bank Chief Retail Officer, Phyllis Kimani, highlighted the Bank’s dedication to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which she called “the heartbeat of Kenya’s economy.”

“SMEs form the heartbeat of Kenya’s economy, contributing significantly to job creation and innovation. At Family Bank, we remain steadfast in our commitment to walk with SMEs such as Rembo Classic by offering affordable and flexible financing solutions that empower them to grow, scale, and transform communities,” she stated.

Family Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Kenya by branch network, boasting 95 branches across 32 counties and serving over 750,000 customers.