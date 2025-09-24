A new generation of African space explorers is ready for liftoff. The Pathways to Space program, a collaborative initiative by the Future African Space Explorers STEM Academy (FASESA) and Boeing, celebrated the graduation of 558 high school students on September 23, 2025. The ceremony, held at the Science Museum in Addis Ababa, marked the culmination of a five-month immersive learning experience.
The program, which enrolled students from Ethiopia, Kenya, and Nigeria, saw its participation almost double from the initial 300 registered students to 558, including 322 girls. Graduates included 109 students from Ethiopia, 82 from Kenya, and 367 from Nigeria.
Henok Teferra Shawl, Boeing managing director for Africa, highlighted the immense potential of African youth. “By giving our young people access to subject matter experts and hands-on learning, Pathways to Space helps connect their ambitions with future opportunities, laying the foundation for Africa to increase its contribution to the global space industry.”
Sean Jacobs, founder of FASESA, noted that the program has become a “life-changing movement” that inspires students and creates “positive impact.” The program’s success is attributed to a hands-on approach and strong partnerships with the Ethiopia Space Science and Geospatial Institute, the Kenya Space Agency, and the Nigeria Space Research and Development Agency.
The curriculum gave students a deep dive into the world of space exploration, covering various career paths within the industry. Participants engaged in training modules on spacecraft technology, robotics, and extravehicular activity (EVA) simulations. They also received mentorship from global experts, including former NASA astronauts and professors from top universities.
The program’s impact was deeply personal for many students, like Olyad Dejene, a Grade 10 student from ODA Special Boarding School in Ethiopia. “I have always been curious about space,” he shared. “Working with my team…wasn’t easy, but we learned to push through challenges together. The biggest lesson I’ll carry forward is to never give up.” Olyad hopes to one day study astrophysics and inspire other young Africans.
In just two years, the Pathways to Space program has reached over 870 students across Africa, with more than 50% of participants being girls. Following the success of this second cohort, FASESA and Boeing plan to expand the program to more countries and develop advanced training tracks to support future aerospace professionals.