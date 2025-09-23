Shares

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has implemented new initial margin requirements and contract sizes for single stock and equity futures. The changes, outlined in Market Notice 004DER/NSE/2025, became effective on Friday, September 19, 2025.

New Initial Margin Requirements (in KES)

The updated margin requirements vary by company and contract expiry date. The table below shows the new initial margins for contracts expiring in December 2025, March 2026, June 2026, and September 2026.

Company 18-Dec-25 19-Mar-26 18-Jun-26 17-Sept-26
Safaricom Plc (SCOM) 3,700 4,000 4,300 4,600
KCB Group Plc (KCBG) 6,700 7,100 7,500 8,000
Equity Group Holdings Plc (EQTY) 6,600 7,000 7,400 7,900
ABSA Bank Kenya Plc (ABSA) 3,300 3,400 3,600 3,800
East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) 5,000 5,200 5,500 5,700
British American Tobacco Kenya Plc (BATK) 6,400 6,500 6,700 6,900
NSE 25 Share Index (N251) 25,900 26,600 29,300 31,800
Mini NSE 25 Share Index (25MN) 2,300 2,600 2,900 3,100
NCBA Group Plc (NCBA) 7,700 8,400 9,100 9,800
The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (COOP) 2,800 2,900 3,000 3,200
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd (SCBK) 4,900 5,200 5,400 5,600
I&M Group Plc (IMHP) 6,000 6,100 6,300 6,500
Mini NSE 10 Share Index (10MN) 1,000 1,100 1,200 1,300
Kenya Power & Lighting Co Plc (KPLC) 6,300 6,500 6,700 6,800
Kentgen Co Plc (KEGN) 2,400 2,500 2,500 2,600
Kenya Re Insurance Corporation Ltd (KNRE) 1,200 1,300 1,400 1,500
Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd (LBTY) 3,100 3,200 3,400 3,500
Britam Holdings Plc (BRIT) 1,200 1,400 1,500 1,700

Notable changes since the last review

The notice also highlighted the specific increases or decreases in margin requirements. For example, the margin for Kenya Power & Lighting Co Plc (KPLC) increased significantly across all contract expiry dates. Meanwhile, the margin for Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd (LBTY) saw a decrease for the March 2026 contract.

Company 18-Dec-25 19-Mar-26 18-Jun-26
Safaricom Plc (SCOM) 900 1,000 1,100
KCB Group Plc (KCBG) 600 700 700
Equity Group Holdings Plc (EQTY) 600 600 600
ABSA Bank Kenya Plc (ABSA) 100 100 100
East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) 300 300 400
British American Tobacco Kenya Plc (BATK) 700 700 700
NSE 25 Share Index (N251) 1,000 1,300 1,500
Mini NSE 25 Share Index (25MN) 100 100 200
NCBA Group Plc (NCBA) 600 700 800
The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (COOP) 100 100
Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd (SCBK) 200 300 300
I&M Group Plc (IMHP) 600 500 600
Mini NSE 10 Share Index (10MN) 100 100 100
Kenya Power & Lighting Co Plc (KPLC) 2,200 2,300 2,400
Kentgen Co Plc (KEGN) 600 700 700
Kenya Re Insurance Corporation Ltd (KNRE) 200 300 300
Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd (LBTY) (100)
Britam Holdings Plc (BRIT)

What this means for traders

Clients holding existing positions in the December 2025, March 2026, and June 2026 contracts may need to adjust their accounts. Depending on the changes, they will either receive a refund of initial margin or be required to top up their accounts to meet the new requirements.

For a detailed explanation of how initial margin is calculated, the NSE has made a guide available online here nse.co.ke/operational-procedures

 