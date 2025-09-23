Shares

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has implemented new initial margin requirements and contract sizes for single stock and equity futures. The changes, outlined in Market Notice 004DER/NSE/2025, became effective on Friday, September 19, 2025.

New Initial Margin Requirements (in KES)

The updated margin requirements vary by company and contract expiry date. The table below shows the new initial margins for contracts expiring in December 2025, March 2026, June 2026, and September 2026.

Company 18-Dec-25 19-Mar-26 18-Jun-26 17-Sept-26 Safaricom Plc (SCOM) 3,700 4,000 4,300 4,600 KCB Group Plc (KCBG) 6,700 7,100 7,500 8,000 Equity Group Holdings Plc (EQTY) 6,600 7,000 7,400 7,900 ABSA Bank Kenya Plc (ABSA) 3,300 3,400 3,600 3,800 East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) 5,000 5,200 5,500 5,700 British American Tobacco Kenya Plc (BATK) 6,400 6,500 6,700 6,900 NSE 25 Share Index (N251) 25,900 26,600 29,300 31,800 Mini NSE 25 Share Index (25MN) 2,300 2,600 2,900 3,100 NCBA Group Plc (NCBA) 7,700 8,400 9,100 9,800 The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (COOP) 2,800 2,900 3,000 3,200 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd (SCBK) 4,900 5,200 5,400 5,600 I&M Group Plc (IMHP) 6,000 6,100 6,300 6,500 Mini NSE 10 Share Index (10MN) 1,000 1,100 1,200 1,300 Kenya Power & Lighting Co Plc (KPLC) 6,300 6,500 6,700 6,800 Kentgen Co Plc (KEGN) 2,400 2,500 2,500 2,600 Kenya Re Insurance Corporation Ltd (KNRE) 1,200 1,300 1,400 1,500 Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd (LBTY) 3,100 3,200 3,400 3,500 Britam Holdings Plc (BRIT) 1,200 1,400 1,500 1,700

Notable changes since the last review

The notice also highlighted the specific increases or decreases in margin requirements. For example, the margin for Kenya Power & Lighting Co Plc (KPLC) increased significantly across all contract expiry dates. Meanwhile, the margin for Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd (LBTY) saw a decrease for the March 2026 contract.

Company 18-Dec-25 19-Mar-26 18-Jun-26 Safaricom Plc (SCOM) 900 1,000 1,100 KCB Group Plc (KCBG) 600 700 700 Equity Group Holdings Plc (EQTY) 600 600 600 ABSA Bank Kenya Plc (ABSA) 100 100 100 East African Breweries Ltd (EABL) 300 300 400 British American Tobacco Kenya Plc (BATK) 700 700 700 NSE 25 Share Index (N251) 1,000 1,300 1,500 Mini NSE 25 Share Index (25MN) 100 100 200 NCBA Group Plc (NCBA) 600 700 800 The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (COOP) 100 100 – Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd (SCBK) 200 300 300 I&M Group Plc (IMHP) 600 500 600 Mini NSE 10 Share Index (10MN) 100 100 100 Kenya Power & Lighting Co Plc (KPLC) 2,200 2,300 2,400 Kentgen Co Plc (KEGN) 600 700 700 Kenya Re Insurance Corporation Ltd (KNRE) 200 300 300 Liberty Kenya Holdings Ltd (LBTY) – (100) – Britam Holdings Plc (BRIT) – – –

What this means for traders

Clients holding existing positions in the December 2025, March 2026, and June 2026 contracts may need to adjust their accounts. Depending on the changes, they will either receive a refund of initial margin or be required to top up their accounts to meet the new requirements.

For a detailed explanation of how initial margin is calculated, the NSE has made a guide available online here nse.co.ke/operational-procedures