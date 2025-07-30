Shares

The Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc (NSE) has announced that it will introduce single-unit trading of shares, effective August 8, 2025. This move was approved through amendments to the NSE Equity Trading Rules.

This new development will enable investors to buy and sell shares in multiples of one unit, significantly enhancing accessibility for retail investors. By allowing single-unit trades, the NSE aims to offer greater flexibility to investors particularly among retail investors who were deterred by high minimum order sizes.

Consequently, the Odd Lot Board, previously dedicated to trades below 100 shares, will be abolished. All market orders will now be channeled and executed through the Main Order Book. Furthermore, under Rule 7.0.6, the official daily closing price for a listed equity will be determined only when the total cumulative traded volume in a session reaches at least 100 shares or units. Should the total cumulative traded volume fall below 100, the previous average reported by the NSE will serve as the closing price.

Mr. Frank Mwiti, Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, commented on this pivotal development: “We are delighted to introduce this significant change, which will boost retail investor engagement in our market. This initiative is integral to our growth strategy, designed to advance financial inclusion and make our market more accessible to all investors. It aligns perfectly with our ambition to increase the number of active investors to 9 million by 2029.”