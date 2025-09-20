Music stars King Promise and Mr Eazi have reunited on their new single, “See What We’ve Done,” now available on all digital platforms. Released via Empawa Africa, the track blends addictive log drum patterns and melodies to celebrate the artists’ triumphs with effortless confidence while pushing back against negativity.
Produced by Gideonite and GuiltyBeatz, the song is an anthem of success and good living. “See What We’ve Done is us toasting to the journey, the struggles, the prayers, and now the blessings,” said Mr Eazi. “It’s about living well, staying focused and celebrating wins with the people who matter most.”
King Promise added that the duo’s collaboration is always seamless. “This one is about confidence, joy and gratitude and letting the world know we’ve put in the work and now it’s time to enjoy the moment,” he shared.
The music video for the song, directed by Andre Ladon and filmed in Iceland, offers a rare look into Mr Eazi’s wedding. The video doubles as a celebration of friendship, love, and victory, using an authentic approach that captures real moments as they happen. This method transforms intimate details into a visually compelling story, preserving the genuine emotion of the event.
This is not the first time the two artists have collaborated. Their previous hits, including “Baby, I’m Jealous,” “Call Waiting,” and “Dabebi,” have all achieved significant success across Africa and beyond. “See What We’ve Done” builds on this legacy, showcasing the natural chemistry between two of Afropop’s most distinctive voices.
The new single marks King Promise’s first release of 2025, kicking off a fresh chapter in his career. For Mr Eazi, it continues a landmark year of music, demonstrating his ability to blend personal storytelling with innovative Afropop.
With its energetic sound and star power, “See What We’ve Done” is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting collaborations, a true anthem that celebrates the journey to the top.
Watch the music video below: