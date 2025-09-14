Shares

The Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced a slight drop in retail petroleum prices for the period of September 15 to October 14, 2025.

The new maximum retail prices for key petroleum products have all been reduced. Super Petrol will see a decrease of Ksh. 0.79 per litre, Diesel will drop by Ksh. 0.41 per litre, and Kerosene will fall by Ksh. 0.81 per litre.

This marks a shift from the previous month when the price of petrol reduced but diesel remained unchanged. For the period of August 15 to September 14, 2025, Super Petrol and Kerosene prices were reduced by Ksh. 1.00 per litre, while Diesel prices remained unchanged.

Here is a comparison of the maximum retail prices in Nairobi for the two periods:

Product Price (Aug 15 – Sep 14) Price (Sep 15 – Oct 14) Change Super Petrol KShs. 185.31/litre KShs. 184.52/litre -KShs. 0.79 Diesel KShs. 171.88/litre KShs. 171.47/litre -KShs. 0.41 Kerosene KShs. 155.59/litre KShs. 154.78/litre -KShs. 0.81

Fuel prices in Kenya include 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and other levies, in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023.

Here are the prices for a few major towns for the period of September 15 to October 14, 2025:

Nairobi

Super Petrol: KShs. 184.52/litre

Diesel: KShs. 171.47/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 154.78/litre

Mombasa

Super Petrol: KShs. 181.24/litre

Diesel: KShs. 168.19/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 151.49/litre

Kisumu

Super Petrol: KShs. 184.37/litre

Diesel: KShs. 171.68/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 155.03/litre

Nakuru

Super Petrol: KShs. 183.56/litre

Diesel: KShs. 170.87/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 154.21/litre

Moyale

Super Petrol: KShs. 200.46/litre

Diesel: KShs. 187.41/litre

Kerosene: KShs. 170.72/litre

Maximum fuel prices for select towns in Kenya