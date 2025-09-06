Shares

The total lunar eclipse of September 7-8, 2025, a celestial event known as a “blood moon,” will be a spectacular sight for skywatchers across Africa, including Kenya.

The entire total lunar eclipse will be fully visible in Nairobi, Kenya, and other parts of East Africa. Here are the local times for the eclipse phases in Nairobi (EAT):

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 6:28 p.m. on Sunday, September 7

Partial Eclipse Begins: 7:27 p.m.

Total Eclipse Begins: 8:30 p.m.

Maximum Eclipse: 9:11 p.m.

Total Eclipse Ends: 9:52 p.m.

Partial Eclipse Ends: 10:56 p.m.

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 11:55 p.m.

The launch of an astro-tourism initiative in Kenya provides a dedicated location for skywatchers. The country’s first astro-tourism experience will be inaugurated at Sopa Lodge in the Samburu National Reserve to coincide with this very lunar eclipse. This location offers an ideal, unobstructed setting for viewing.

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon passes directly into the Earth’s shadow. The Moon doesn’t completely disappear; instead, it takes on a striking reddish-orange hue, earning it the nickname “blood moon.” This is because the Earth’s atmosphere scatters blue light more effectively, while the red and orange light bends and passes through, illuminating the Moon. The totality of this eclipse will last for an impressive 82 minutes, giving observers a generous window to witness the full crimson color of the Moon. Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye and does not require special equipment.