The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has licensed an additional 27 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs), bringing the total number of licensed providers to 153. This follows the licensing of 41 DCPs in June 2025 and is part of the ongoing effort to regulate the digital lending sector under the Central Bank of Kenya Act.

Since March 2022, the CBK has received over 700 applications from prospective DCPs. The review process has focused on evaluating the business models, ensuring strong consumer protection measures, and assessing the fitness and propriety of the proposed shareholders, directors, and management. This process is designed to ensure all licensed providers comply with relevant laws and, most importantly, safeguard the interests of their customers. The CBK acknowledged the cooperation of applicants and the support of other regulatory bodies and agencies in this licensing process.

Digital Credit Providers primarily use platforms like USSD codes to offer a range of loan products, including education loans, short-term personal loans, asset-financing, and business loans. As of June 2025, licensed DCPs had already disbursed 5.5 million loans, amounting to a total value of Ksh. 76.8 billion.

The CBK’s move to license and oversee DCPs was prompted by public concerns about the predatory practices of unregulated providers. These issues included exorbitant interest rates, unethical debt collection tactics, and the misuse of personal data.

The CBK stated that other applicants are at various stages of the review process, with many still needing to submit the required documentation.

The public can report unregulated DCPs by sending an email to dcps@centralbank.go.ke.

Digital credit providers licensed in September 2025:

  1. Abito Limited
  2. Ajax Credit Kenya Limited
  3. Aspire Lending Ltd
  4. Bossrich Credit Limited
  5. Brisk Credit Limited
  6. Easy Asset Management Limited
  7. Easyways Credit Limited
  8. Elevate Credit Limited
  9. Finseil Limited
  10. Futureinno Digital Tech Limited
  11. Hanis Capital Limited
  12. Lasiri Capital Limited
  13. Leaf Credit Limited
  14. Little Limited trading as SpotIt
  15. Mayflower Capital limited
  16. Mednow Capital Limited
  17. Moto Hope Capital Limited
  18. Mwananchi Credit Ltd
  19. Mular Credit Limited
  20. Musoni Capital Limited
  21. Otas Credit Limited
  22. Pembeni Cash Ltd
  23. Platinum Credit Limited
  24. Reazilla DCP Limited
  25. Suffice Ltd
  26. Unidirect Ltd
  27. Zaidi Pato Limited

 