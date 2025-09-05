The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has licensed an additional 27 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs), bringing the total number of licensed providers to 153. This follows the licensing of 41 DCPs in June 2025 and is part of the ongoing effort to regulate the digital lending sector under the Central Bank of Kenya Act.
Since March 2022, the CBK has received over 700 applications from prospective DCPs. The review process has focused on evaluating the business models, ensuring strong consumer protection measures, and assessing the fitness and propriety of the proposed shareholders, directors, and management. This process is designed to ensure all licensed providers comply with relevant laws and, most importantly, safeguard the interests of their customers. The CBK acknowledged the cooperation of applicants and the support of other regulatory bodies and agencies in this licensing process.
Digital Credit Providers primarily use platforms like USSD codes to offer a range of loan products, including education loans, short-term personal loans, asset-financing, and business loans. As of June 2025, licensed DCPs had already disbursed 5.5 million loans, amounting to a total value of Ksh. 76.8 billion.
The CBK’s move to license and oversee DCPs was prompted by public concerns about the predatory practices of unregulated providers. These issues included exorbitant interest rates, unethical debt collection tactics, and the misuse of personal data.
The CBK stated that other applicants are at various stages of the review process, with many still needing to submit the required documentation.
The public can report unregulated DCPs by sending an email to dcps@centralbank.go.ke.
Digital credit providers licensed in September 2025:
- Abito Limited
- Ajax Credit Kenya Limited
- Aspire Lending Ltd
- Bossrich Credit Limited
- Brisk Credit Limited
- Easy Asset Management Limited
- Easyways Credit Limited
- Elevate Credit Limited
- Finseil Limited
- Futureinno Digital Tech Limited
- Hanis Capital Limited
- Lasiri Capital Limited
- Leaf Credit Limited
- Little Limited trading as SpotIt
- Mayflower Capital limited
- Mednow Capital Limited
- Moto Hope Capital Limited
- Mwananchi Credit Ltd
- Mular Credit Limited
- Musoni Capital Limited
- Otas Credit Limited
- Pembeni Cash Ltd
- Platinum Credit Limited
- Reazilla DCP Limited
- Suffice Ltd
- Unidirect Ltd
- Zaidi Pato Limited