Shares

Family Bank has partnered with the Administration Police Service (APS) through a Ksh. 2 million sponsorship to A.P.S Bomet FC.

Recently promoted to the Kenya Premier League (KPL), A.P.S Bomet FC brings with it a strong community presence, boasting a loyal fan base of more than 35,000 and a 15,000 seat home stadium in Bomet. The sponsorship will boost to the team’s preparations and performance as they face off with Kenya’s top football clubs.

Gracing the unveiling ceremony, the Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Service Mr. Gilbert Masengeli, CBS, OGW, SS, commended Family Bank for its commitment to supporting the Service and communities through sports.

“This partnership marks the beginning of an impactful journey. Similar to our motto of Uaminifu na Haki (Integrity and Justice), we are committed and disciplined to ensure that we work hand in hand with Family Bank for the betterment of Administration Police lives,” he said.

DIG Masengeli further highlighted that beyond football, the collaboration would extend to financial literacy sensitization programs aimed at empowering APS officers and their families.

Speaking at the event, Family Bank CEO, Nancy Njau, emphasized the Bank’s commitment to social transformation through sport.

“As a Bank, we are proud to stand alongside A.P.S Bomet FC, a team that is bettering the future of youth and the community at large. Football has the unique power to unite, inspire and transform lives. For us at Family Bank, today’s partnership is about more than football, it represents a broader commitment to shared values with the Administration Police Service,” she noted.

Family Bank’s support for A.P.S Bomet FC builds on its long-standing relationship with Kenya’s uniformed officers. Beyond financial services, the Bank continues to champion impactful community initiatives through its social investment arm, the Family Group Foundation. Notably, through a partnership with the Military Wives Association of Kenya (MWAK), more than 200 children of service members have been empowered with technical and entrepreneurial skills.

The sponsorship was unveiled during an event attended by senior APS representatives, A.P.S Bomet FC leadership, and Family Bank’s Retail Division, led by Chief Retail Officer Phyllis Kimani.