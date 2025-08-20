Shares

NCBA has announced the opening of registration for its second international business trip to China. This marks the fourth international business trip for its Commercial, and Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) customers, designed to connect Kenyan business owners with global markets, supply chains, and growth opportunities.

The 12-day trip, in partnership with ATS Travel, will take place from October 11 to 22, 2025. It will , combine business immersion in the Chinese market with cultural experiences and engagement with Chinese business associations and chambers of commerce. Participants will benefit from practical insights, valuable contacts, and a global perspective on opportunities for their businesses.

“At NCBA, we believe in extending our services beyond the usual banking and financial support. These business trips have been a huge success and have proven to be an impactful strategy for empowering our customers through global exposure. We are proud to walk alongside Kenyan entrepreneurs as they pursue opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic business environments,” said NCBA Group Retail Banking Director, Dennis Njau.

NCBA is targeting over 100 business owners from high-impact sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, manufacturing, construction, agriculture, electronics, textiles, and interior décor.

Participants will begin the trip in Shanghai, a global leader in e-commerce and technology-driven logistics. They will then proceed to Yiwu, renowned for its robust infrastructure for sourcing and product movement. The final leg of the trip will take them to Guangzhou, China’s third-largest city and a central node in global trade. This leg will include a trip to the Canton Fair, a large-scale trade exhibition.

Beyond business, the trip offers curated leisure, shopping, and sightseeing opportunities to ensure a well-rounded international experience.

Travel packages start at USD 3,980 (Ksh. 514,244) per person sharing. Interested customers should contact NCBA via 0720797608 or email collins.owiti@ncbagroup.com.