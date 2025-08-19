Shares

Realness Institute, a pan-African non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting African filmmakers, is now accepting nominations for its newly restructured Governance Board.

Realness Institute has become a key incubator for talent across the continent. Its flagship programmes include the Creative Producer Indaba, AuthenticA Series Lab, and Realness African Screenwriters Residency. Through these initiatives, the Institute empowers writers, producers, and directors to develop their craft, expand their networks, and reach global audiences.

Their alumni network spans 193 talented filmmakers and industry professionals from more than 20 African countries who are actively shaping the future of African cinema and television. Their partnerships with industry leaders include Netflix, Sundance, Locarno, IFFR Pro, Series Mania, and many more.

As the Institute enters a new chapter of growth, it is seeking 3 to 4 dynamic board members to offer strategic guidance, governance, and oversight, which are essential pillars for deepening the organization’s work across the continent.

The governance board will be instrumental in advancing the Institute’s refreshed strategic priorities for 2025–2027, which include:

Deepening the pedagogical foundations of its training programmes

Ensuring long-term organizational sustainability and resilience

Strengthening its alumni network with high-touch career development services and professional networking opportunities

“We are at a pivotal moment in our mission to sustainably support African filmmakers,” said Emmy-nominated producer Mehret Mandefro, who has stepped into the role of Interim Managing Director. “Following a comprehensive three-month strategic planning process, we are focused on building a diverse board with the range of expertise needed to amplify our impact.”

To guide this next chapter, Realness Institute is inviting nominations for its Governance Board. You can submit a nomination by 30th August to Sheila Kassim: submissions@realness.institute