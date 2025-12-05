Shares

The fifth edition of the Creative Producer Indaba (CPI) has commenced, bringing together fifteen accomplished filmmakers and producers from across the globe. The 15 filmmakers include Kenya’s Yasmin Hassan Mohamed.

The acclaimed programme is created and designed by the Cape Town-based media house, Realness Institute, in partnership with EAVE, the Indian Ocean International Film Festival (FIFOI) and Maison du Cinéma et des Jeux Vidéo, with the financial support of Region Réunion.

Further essential support is provided by the Brazilian Foundation Projeto Paradiso, Canada Media Fund, Telefilm Canada, the Swiss Foundation for professional training in cinema and audiovisual media (FOCAL), the Austrian Film Institute, the French National Centre of Cinema (CNC), and Institut français Creation Africa.

The programme officially kicked off with an online Opening Assembly on November 12, featuring Guest Speaker Ivana Kirkbride, Media and Tech Executive and current NorthStar Media Group Co-Founder, who led a discussion on “Leadership.”

The current online sessions include:

Story Masterclass: Led by Story Expert Tracey-Lee Rainers, an award-winning entrepreneur and international story practitioner with Story Oasis (Johannesburg).

International Sales Masterclass: Featuring Julien Razafindranaly, film sales executive and Head of Sales at Films Boutique.

Corporate Strategy & Finance Session: With Alicia Petrusa, Media and Entertainment Senior Relationship Manager at Royal Bank of Canada, discussing cash flow and private equity financing.

The Indaba blends seminars, workshops, and mentorship to support creative projects within a robust business framework. Participants gain practical insights across project planning, financing, legal, marketing, advocacy, organisational growth, and leadership.

Following the introductory online session, the programme will move to two in-person workshops:

Johannesburg, South Africa (February Next Year): Sessions will focus on financing, PR and marketing, and project development. Saint-Paul, Réunion (April 2026): Held during the International Indian Ocean Film Festival (FIFOI), this leg will focus on legal, organisational development, network management, and leadership.

The 2025 Creative Producer Indaba Cohort

The cohort comprises producers working across Africa, the Indian Ocean, and international territories, fostering vital North-South and South-South co-production collaborations.