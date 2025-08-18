Shares

Kenya’s Laura Akunga Mwenje has been elected the treasurer of the Continental Network for Women’s Business Associations in Africa (CONWOBAA).

Laura Akunga Mwenje is the founder and CEO of Benchmark Solutions Limited and the Chairperson of African Women Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) Kenya and Secretariat.

The Continental Network for Women’s Business Associations in Africa (CONWOBAA) was launched at the inaugural Global SME Ministerial Meeting held in Johannesburg, South Africa recently. The new association is aimed at promoting intra-African trade.

The Association also elected South Africa’s Dimakatso Malwela, President of Women of Value South Africa (WOVSA) as its first chairperson. She’s deputized by Ms. Fanja Razakaboana, who is the President of the Madagascar Women Entrepreneurs Association (GFEM). Ghana’s Ms. Mabel Ibidun Quarshie – the Chief Executive Officer of Acquatic Foods Limited Ghana, will serve as the Association’s Secretary.

Other regional representatives on the Association’s Board include Ms. Sitti Abdallah Mshangama (Comoros), Ms. Brbara Banda (Malawi), Ms. Yomita El Sheridy (Egypt), Ms. Leila Belkhira Jaber (Tunisia), Dr. Blessing Irabor-Oza (Nigeria), Ms. Nicole Gakou Gomis (Senegal), Ms. Betty Mulanga Kadima (the Democratic Republic of Congo), Ms. Esther Omam (Cameroon), and Dr. Nigest Haile (Ethiopia).

The network facilitated by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with the African Union Commission, brings together over 102 women business associations from six regions across Africa (West Africa, North Africa, Indian Ocean, Central Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa.) and aims to promotentra-African trade.

“We are delighted to bring together women’s business associations from across Africa to advance intra‑African trade. This Network underpins ITC’s broader efforts through SheTrades and One Trade Africa to create real market access for women-led enterprises,” ITC Deputy Executive Director Dorothy Tembo said while unveiling the association’s leadership.

CONWOBAA has been designed to facilitate trade for women entrepreneurs through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), helping members of the WBAs access cross-border trade opportunities and build sustainable businesses.

“This powerful network is led by women in leadership who are successfully running businesses and advocating for the growth of women-led enterprises across Africa. We look forward to the continued growth of this network and the opportunities it will create for women entrepreneurs across Africa to leverage AfCFTA and elevate their businesses to new heights,” Ms. Tembo said.

CONWOBAA has brought together 102 women’s business associations from West Africa, North Africa, Indian Ocean, Central Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa. Its founding was facilitated by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with the African Union Commission and supported by the AWIP Pavilion under the framework of ITC’s SheTrades and One Trade Africa strategies.