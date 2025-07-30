Shares

The Continental Network for Women’s Business Associations in Africa (CONWOBAA) was officially launched at the inaugural Global SME Ministerial Meeting held in Johannesburg, South Africa last week. The new association is aimed at promoting intra-African trade.

The new association has brought together 102 women’s business associations from West Africa, North Africa, Indian Ocean, Central Africa, East Africa, and Southern Africa. It was facilitated by the International Trade Centre (ITC) in partnership with the African Union Commission and supported by the AWIP Pavilion under the framework of ITC’s SheTrades and One Trade Africa strategies.

The Association also unveiled its leadership with South Africa’s Dimakatso Malwela, President of Women of Value South Africa (WOVSA) being elected the first Association’s chairperson. She will be deputized by Ms. Fanja Razakaboana, who is the President of the Madagascar Women Entrepreneurs Association (GFEM).

Kenya’s Laura Akunga Mwenje, who is the Founder and CEO of Benchmark Solutions Limited and the Chairperson of African Women Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) Kenya and Secretariat, has been elected the treasurer of the Association. Ms. Mabel Ibidun Quarshie, the Chief Executive Officer of Acquatic Foods Limited Ghana, will serve as the Association’s Secretary.

Other regional representatives on the Association’s Board include Ms. Sitti Abdallah Mshangama (Comoros), Ms. Brbara Banda (Malawi), Ms. Yomita El Sheridy (Egypt), Ms. Leila Belkhira Jaber (Tunisia), Dr. Blessing Irabor-Oza (Nigeria), Ms. Nicole Gakou Gomis (Senegal), Ms. Betty Mulanga Kadima (the Democratic Republic of Congo), Ms. Esther Omam (Cameroon), and Dr. Nigest Haile (Ethiopia).

“We are delighted to bring together women’s business associations from across Africa to advance intra‑African trade. This Network underpins ITC’s broader efforts through SheTrades and One Trade Africa to create real market access for women-led enterprises,” ITC Deputy Executive Director Dorothy Tembo said while unveiling the association’s leadership.

In her acceptance remark, Ms. Malwela said the Association has the capacity to address important challenges facing women entrepreneurs across Africa.

“Women entrepreneurs face a multitude of challenges, primarily revolving around access to funding and financial resources, gender bias and discrimination, work-life balance, and establishing strong support networks and confidence. Oftentimes, these hurdles impede their ability to launch, grow, and sustain their businesses. As the Association looks to the future, we will seize opportunities to advance policies that address these challenges,” Ms. Malwela said.

CONWOBAA has been designed to facilitate trade for women entrepreneurs through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), helping members of the WBAs access cross-border trade opportunities and build sustainable businesses.

“This powerful network is led by women in leadership who are successfully running businesses and advocating for the growth of women-led enterprises across Africa. We look forward to the continued growth of this network and the opportunities it will create for women entrepreneurs across Africa to leverage AfCFTA and elevate their businesses to new heights,” Ms. Tembo said.