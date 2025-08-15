Shares

NCBA has today hosted its Gold Banking Customers in Nairobi, following the successful launch of the Meet, Mingle & Money Talks series in June this year. The series provides an in-person platform for NCBA’s Gold Banking clients to interact directly with its senior leadership, relationship managers and product specialists.

The first three sessions, held in Nairobi, focused on topics such as home ownership, wealth management, equity release and NCBA’s EasyBuild and Affordable Housing financing solutions. They delivered tangible commercial outcomes, with over Ksh. 156 million in active and potential leads generated across mortgage, unsecured lending, asset finance and bancassurance products.

“Meet, Mingle & Money Talks is more than just a networking opportunity; it is a deliberate strategic platform to listen, advise and walk with our customers through their financial journeys. This program underscores NCBA’s strategic imperative of delivering best-in-class, advisory-led experiences to its affluent retail customer base. This aligns with its broader retail banking strategy of accelerating product acquisition, driving customer advocacy, and deepening long-term loyalty,” said Mr Dennis Njau, NCBA Group Director, Retail Banking.

By hosting these sessions in an intimate town hall format, NCBA seeks to build personal rapport, drive loan conversations, and unlock deeper product engagement across its retail offering.

Future events are scheduled for Nakuru in August and Kisumu in September, expanding the bank’s regional reach to its Gold Banking customers. The events are tailored to select high-potential customers, including those with positive balances, strong payment histories and borrowing relationships with competitor banks.

NCBA Group is a banking group providing a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, institutional, SME and consumer banking customers. NCBA Group operates a network of over 100 branches across five countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and the Ivory Coast. Serving over 60 million customers, the NCBA Group is the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers and NCBA Bank Kenya is Kenya’s third-largest bank by assets.