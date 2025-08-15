The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the results of its recent Treasury Bill auction, revealing strong investor appetite across all tenors. The auction included the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury Bills, with a total amount accepted standing at KSh 21.77 billion.
The auction saw a total of KSh 21.83 billion in bids received against a total offer of KSh 24.00 billion. The overall performance rate for the auction was 90.94%.
Here’s a breakdown of the results by tenor:
- 91-Day Treasury Bill: A total of KSh 4.00 billion was offered, with bids amounting to KSh 2.69 billion, resulting in a 67.37% performance rate. The amount accepted was KSh 2.69 billion. The weighted average interest rate for accepted bids was 8.1454%.
- 182-Day Treasury Bill: The CBK offered KSh 10.00 billion, receiving KSh 11.17 billion in bids, achieving a performance rate of 111.74%. The total amount accepted was KSh 11.13 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 8.4500%.
- 364-Day Treasury Bill: Bids for this tenor amounted to KSh 7.96 billion against an offer of KSh 10.00 billion, for a 79.56% performance rate. The accepted amount was KSh 7.95 billion, and the weighted average interest rate was 9.7134%.
The total accepted bids were split between competitive bids (KSh 14.12 billion) and non-competitive bids (KSh 7.65 billion).