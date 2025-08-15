SportyFM is officially launching in Kenya, with frequencies in Nairobi (105.0 FM) and Mombasa (97.3 FM), on Sunday, August 17th, 2025.
The launch is timed to coincide with the highly anticipated Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. This new station, the first of its kind in Kenya, is a 24/7 sports radio channel led by renowned sports media personality and journalist Carol Radull.
The station’s programming will be fully dedicated to sports, with regular shows kicking off on Monday, August 18th, at 6 am, with The Kick-Off on SportyFM. The launch follows SportyFM’s successful debut in Ghana earlier this year.
SportyFM listeners can expect deep dives into various sports, including the FKF Premier League, athletics, rugby, the Premier League, LaLiga, NFL, Formula 1, and boxing.
The station promises to be a Crossover Universe for Sporty Fans, with collaborations with SportyTV, Africa’s leading free-to-air sports channel. This will bring top analysts and presenters across platforms, providing real-time banter and analysis that will make listeners feel as if they are right in the stadium.
At the heart of the new station is Carol Radull, one of the most trusted and influential voices in Kenyan sports media. Known for her fearless takes and strong connection with fans, she will lead SportyFM in Kenya. “We are not here to blend in,” says Radull. “It’s a finger up, to give fans a platform to be open, heard and hyped… we’re going to be right there with them.”
Other sports journalists that have joined SportyFM Kenya include Nicolette White, Hilda Cheptoo, Joshua Kwanya, Diamond Okusimba, Joe Saina, Louis Muhana, and Peter Kirumba.