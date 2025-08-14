Shares

Yellow Card has appointed Gillian Darko as its new Vice President of Strategy, sitting within the executive team and reporting into the CEO. An award-winning executive with experience at JP Morgan Asset Management, PwC, JUMO and other top institutions, Darko previously served as Yellow Card’s Chief of Staff and Director of Strategy.

In her role, she will lead the company’s long term growth strategy, innovation initiatives, and expansions into new markets. She brings extensive expertise in board governance and regulatory navigation, having served on executive boards across Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Darko is also an Ambassador for Women in Payments Africa and a former nominee for Outstanding Woman in Tech, underscoring her leadership in advancing gender diversity in the fintech sector.

On this new role Darko says, “Stepping into this role is about seizing the momentum we’ve built and accelerating it. My focus is on driving revenue through a powerful growth engine, built on innovative commercial strategies that expand our market presence, unlock new opportunities, and create sustainable value. This means not only leveraging our existing strategic partnerships with global leaders, but actively forging new alliances that strengthen our competitive position and fuel our next phase of growth.”

Yellow Card is a licensed stablecoin-based infrastructure provider operating in 20 African countries and the emerging markets. Since launching their first product in Nigeria in 2019, they have generated volumes of almost US$6 billion, 99% of which is attributable to stablecoins. They employ over 200 individuals from 24 countries and have completed US$85 million in equity financing.