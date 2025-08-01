Shares

East African Breweries Plc (EABL) has announced that it has reported a Ksh. 8.1 billion net profit for the six months period ending December 31, 2024. This is an improvement from the Ksh. 6.7 billion that the company reported in a previous period in 2023.

The company has attributed the rise in profitability in part to reduced interest cost as the company reduced its debt by Ksh. 5 billion and foreign currency gains from the strengthening Kenya shilling.

EABL posted a net revenue of Ksh. 67.9 billion, reflecting a 2% increase compared to the same period last year and a volume growth of 1%. This growth was supported by continuous investments in innovative product offerings, impactful marketing campaigns and bolstered by route-to-market efficiencies.

Cost of sales however increased to Ksh. 67 billion from Ksh. 66 billion in the previous period. Operating costs increased marginally to Ksh. 13.7 billion from Ksh. 13.084 billion. The company registered a foreign exchange gain of Ksh. 1.1 billion, a major improvement from the 2.3 billion foreign exchange loss it registered in the previous period. Finance costs dipped to 3.4 billion from Ksh. 4 billion.

The first half of the fiscal year witnessed easing inflation and currency appreciation in Kenya and Uganda, contributing to improved business conditions. In Tanzania, the initial currency depreciation at the start of the half reversed towards December as the Tanzanian currency strengthened. Interest rates across the region also showed a downward trend, further supporting recovery. Despite these positive shifts, some challenges prevailed including shrinking disposable income and input cost inflation impacting the cost of doing business.

Jane Karuku, Group Managing Director and CEO of EABL, said: “Our strong performance this half underscores the resilience of our business and the agility of our teams. We have remained steadfast in controlling what we can and navigating challenges effectively. This has allowed us to stay on course with our long-term strategy of delivering sustainable growth.”

The EABL Board has recommended an interim dividend of Ksh. 2.50.

EABL launched several new products tailored to meet evolving consumer preferences, including Snapp Dry Cider, Baileys Strawberries and Cream, Casamigos Tequila among others.

Additionally, the company advanced sustainability initiatives such as Project Rudisha, the business’s Sprits bottles reuse initiative, accelerating its water efficiencies and use of its Biomass Steam Plants. This aliigns with with its commitment to environmental stewardship and contributing to the broader goals of circular economy.