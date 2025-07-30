Shares

Co-operative Bank of Kenya have announced the launch of their new executive plus lounge, located at their Westlands Square branch.

The new lounge will provide personalised banking services, wealth planning and strategic support. It will also have an executive boardroom, allowing executive banking customers to host business meetings.

The bank plans to replicate the executive plus lounge at 10 more branches across the country, including in Nyali, Eldoret (Rupa Mall), Nakuru, Kisumu, Gigiri, and Karen, amongst others.

Speaking during the bank’s Executive Banking Captains Club Networking Forum, Co-operative Bank Head of Retail Banking, Lena Yego, said: “Over time, our executive banking journey has grown. We started with basic services focused mainly on transactions, but we’ve listened to feedback from our customers, watched the market evolve, and taken bold steps to transform this experience into something much deeper – more than just banking.”

The bank has also opened a specialised youth banking proposition under their executive banking arm, which is designed to nurture the next generation of business leaders and professionals. This will be targeted at young individuals who are already making their mark in the business world.

“The youth are a key driver of economic growth in our nation, and we have seen a need to integrate them more deliberately across key propositions from the bank,” Mrs. Yego said. “That is why we have created an avenue for them to gain access to the exclusive benefits and networks that the bank provides, to energise them in their wealth management journeys.”

Customers enrolled in the bank’s executive banking programme will enjoy exclusive benefits. They include: