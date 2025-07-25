Shares

Qatar Airways has announced the resumption of three weekly flights to Aleppo, Syria from 10 August 2025. The flights will be increased to four weekly flights from 1 September 2025.

Qatar Airways operations to the city first began in 2011. The airline resumed flights to Damascus in early 2025, making Aleppo the second Syrian destination to connect to the airline’s global network.

From 10 August, the airline will resume three weekly flights to Aleppo.

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday

Doha (DOH) to Aleppo (ALP) – Flight QR414: Departure 08:30, Arrival 11:40

Aleppo (ALP) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR415: Departure 13:55, Arrival 17:00

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Aleppo (ALP) – Flight QR414: Departure 08:30, Arrival 11:40

Aleppo (ALP) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR415: Departure 13:55, Arrival 17:00

From 01 September, the airline will increase the weekly flights to Aleppo, Syria to four.