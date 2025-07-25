Shares

AAR Insurance has officially launched a new branch dubbed AAR on the Go, at ABSA Towers in Nairobi’s CBD, expanding its footprint to 11 branches nationwide.

The new branch has been designed as a paperless service hub, supporting AAR Insurance’s broader environmental goals by minimising physical paperwork and reducing in-branch processing times. As part of the company’s sustainability agenda, the shift to digital-first infrastructure is enabling smarter resource use while delivering convenience.

AAR on the Go will allow customers and agents to access services instantly, without paperwork. From digital onboarding via QR code to real-time access to marketing materials and product information, the branch is built to empower users.

“This is about giving our customers and partners more control, making insurance services more accessible, responsive, and centered around their needs,” said Justine Kosgei, CEO and Principal Officer, AAR Insurance. “With ‘AAR on the Go,’ we’re not only delivering value and efficiency, we are safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our customers in line with our mission.”

“‘AAR on the Go’ is more than a smart branch; it’s a symbol of our transformation journey,” added Kosgei. “It reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-first thinking. We’re cutting wait times, reducing paperwork, and bringing our services right to where our customers are.”

Esther Koimett, Chairperson of AAR Insurance Kenya, echoed the strategic vision: “This launch goes beyond technology. It’s about meeting customers where they are and ensuring that insurance keeps up with their evolving expectations. It’s a bold step toward inclusive, efficient, and future-ready insurance delivery.”

This milestone also comes on the heels of AAR Insurance’s strong showing at the 2025 Think Business Insurance Awards, where the company was recognised across several key categories including:

· 1st Runners-Up – General Insurance of the Year

· 1st Runners-Up – Claims Settlement Award (General Insurance)

· 2nd Runners-Up – Medical Underwriter of the Year – Personal

· 1st Runners-Up – Group Medical Business

· 1st Runners-Up – Most Customer-Centric Underwriter