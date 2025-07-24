Shares

Panna Music Centre has announced the relaunch of its Eldoret store with exclusive Samsung offers in its role as a trusted Samsung Electronics East Africa (S.E.E.A) retail and service partner. The refreshed store is now open to customers across the North Rift region offering a premium space for exploring Samsung devices, accessories, and after-sales service.

As part of the relaunch, Panna Music Centre has introduced exclusive Samsung offers aimed at enhancing the customer experience. Shoppers will enjoy value-added bundles across various Samsung models ranging from the popular Galaxy A Series to flagship devices. All purchases also include a free 25W adapter (available while stocks last).

“This relaunch reflects our continued dedication to quality, innovation and service excellence. As an official Samsung partner, we are excited to bring our customers closer to the brand’s latest technology, supported by trusted expertise and genuine care,” said Simran Chauhan-Director Panna Music Centre Ltd.

“We are proud to work alongside long-term partners like Panna Music Centre, who help us deliver both our products and our promise of bringing Samsung innovation to every corner of Kenya. The relaunch of the Eldoret store ensures that customers in the North Rift have access to reliable service and cutting-edge mobile solutions, backed by Samsung’s commitment to quality,” said Nyawira Muraguri, Corporate Marketing Manager, Samsung Electronics East Africa.

Since 2014, Panna Music Centre Ltd has served as both a Samsung Retail Partner and Authorized Service Partner providing customers with genuine products, expert repairs, and consistent support. The Eldoret store now features an upgraded service experience, ensuring faster turnarounds and hands-on assistance for Samsung users in the region.