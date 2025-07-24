Shares

Airtel Africa has reported a five-fold increase in its quarterly net profit of $156 million, driven by customer growth and demand for its data and mobile money services across the continent.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2025, the telecommunications giant announced that profit after tax was $156 million. This is recovery from the $31 million it reported in the same period last year.

Revenue also increased by 22.4% in reported currency to $1.415 billion (a 24.9% increase in constant currency). Airtel’s total customers grew by 9% to 169.4 million, while its active data customers increased by 17.4% to 75.6 million. The Airtel Money platform continued its expansion, with its customer base growing by 16.1% to 45.8 million and its annualized transaction value increasing by 35% to $162 billion.

Sunil Taldar, Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer, attributed the results to “sustained demand for our services and the strength of our business model to meet these demands.” He highlighted the company’s “relentless focus on digitisation and the simplification of the customer experience” as key factors in accelerating growth.

The revenue surge translated directly into improved profitability, with EBITDA growing by nearly 30% to $679 million and margins expanding to 48%. The jump in net profit reflects not only strong operational performance but also a more stable currency environment compared to the prior year, which was heavily impacted by foreign exchange losses.

Looking ahead, Airtel Africa signaled confidence by continuing its network investment, which included adding over 2,300 new sites during the quarter. The company is also proceeding with its share buyback program, reaffirming its commitment to delivering value to shareholders while capturing future growth potential across its markets.