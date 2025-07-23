Shares

Acer has announced that is it shifting its East African operations from traditional device sales to a focus on public sector partnerships and digital equity in education.

Speaking during a partner forum in Nairobi recently, Grigory Nizovsky, Acer’s Vice President for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), revealed that the company is pivoting toward direct collaboration with schools, universities, and government agencies in Kenya. The renewed strategy aligns with the country’s ongoing investments in education technology and digital learning infrastructure.

“The public sector and education are our top priorities. Wherever digitization is happening, especially in education, we want to be part of the solution,” said Nizovsky. “We’re ready to bring integrated, scalable solutions that go beyond hardware.”

This shift marks both a global strategy realignment and a direct response to Kenya’s push for universal digital literacy. Although Kenya’s flagship Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) has distributed over one million devices to more than 20,000 public schools, significant challenges persist, including gaps in infrastructure, teacher training, and integration into classroom instruction.

“Digital literacy is no longer a luxury, it’s the foundation of economic participation,” said Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migosi during a recent summit. “We must match hardware deployment with human capital investment.” he explained.

Acer sees an opportunity to bridge this disconnect. Beyond supplying education-grade devices, the company plans to roll out training programs, financing models, and locally tailored solutions. Partnerships with financial institutions will enable flexible payment options for schools, county governments, and households, lowering the cost barrier to access.

Nizovsky also expressed Acer’s interest in supporting local assembly efforts, a move in line with the Kenyan government’s push to strengthen domestic value chains through special economic zones and local production. “We can customize products and support local assembly initiatives,” he added. “This not only reduces cost but creates jobs and builds capacity within the country.”

“We’re not just here to sell devices,” Nizovsky emphasized. “We’re here to help build resilient, context-specific digital learning ecosystems that reflect the needs of Kenyan learners and educators.”