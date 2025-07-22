Shares

NCBA has partnered with MoneyGram to enable its customers in Kenya to send money to over 200 countries and territories around the world.

This partnership comes amid a continued surge in diaspora remittances, which reached $1.23 billion (Ksh. 159.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, according to the Central Bank of Kenya.

“With the steady growth in diaspora remittance volumes in Kenya, our partnership with MoneyGram offers a reliable avenue for our customers in the diaspora to take care of their families and invest at home, directly through NCBA,” said NCBA Ag Director Retail Banking, Mr. Dennis Njau.

Furthermore, with diasporans sending even more money back home, there is a growing demand for secure, swift, and accessible remittance services. “We are excited to onboard MoneyGram as our remittance partner at NCBA because this collaboration proves we are committed to providing our customers with fast, safe, and seamless cross-border money transfer services,” he added.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anas Abouyahya, Regional Lead at MoneyGram, said, “We are proud to collaborate with NCBA to expand our global remittance services across Kenya. This collaboration is part of our mission to connect the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable, and secure for everyone. Together with NCBA, we’re empowering Kenyans to support loved ones and build better futures.”

Operating in nearly every country around the globe, MoneyGram is one of the world’s largest money transfer providers. The company’s cross-border payment network serves over 50 million customers each year, spans approximately 470,000 retail locations and connects more than 5 billion digital endpoints.

NCBA Group operates a network of over 100 branches in five countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ivory Coast. Serving over 60 million customers, the NCBA Group is the largest banking group in Africa by customer numbers. NCBA Bank Kenya PLC is Kenya’s third-largest bank by assets.