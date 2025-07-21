Shares

Nissan has officially launched its new Nissan MAGNITE compact SUV in Morocco, making the kingdom the first left-hand drive market in Africa to receive the vehicle.

The launch was celebrated with a gala event and an immersive driving experience for journalists along the country’s Mediterranean and Atlantic coastlines.

“We are proud that Morocco is the first LHD market in Africa where we are introducing the MAGNITE,” said Jordi Vila, President of Nissan Africa. “It underscores the strategic importance that Morocco holds for Nissan and re-affirms our commitment to meet the needs of the Kingdom’s motorists with a vehicle that is as bold, intelligent, and innovative as the MAGNITE.”

First introduced in 2020, the Nissan MAGNITE has already achieved global success, with more than 150,000 units sold. The vehicle is positioned to redefine the B-SUV segment by offering a compelling package of Japanese engineering, advanced technology, and exceptional value.

Ramy Mohareb, Nissan Africa’s Head of Communications and PR, noted the launch’s regional significance. “This is a regional event that draws journalists from across the continent, including Tunisia, sub-Saharan Africa, and South Africa, underscoring the importance of this strategic milestone for this model and for our company.”

Yassine Benmassi, Managing Director of SMVN, the official Nissan Sales Company in Morocco, expressed excitement about the MAGNITE’s potential. “This is a dynamic market with a young urban population that is eager for smart mobility solutions,” he said.

The new MAGNITE is loaded with features designed for modern urban life. On the inside, drivers are greeted with a configurable TFT display and seamless smartphone integration through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin experience is further enhanced with adjustable four-colour ambient lighting, a cooled glove box, and an on-board air ioniser.

Safety has also been significantly upgraded, with six airbags now standard across all variants. The vehicle’s bodyshell is reinforced with high-strength steel, and a frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror provides a wider field of view while reducing glare from trailing vehicles.

Under the bonnet, the MAGNITE is powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre engine, available with either a manual or a CVT automatic transmission, offering an optimal balance of fuel economy and responsive performance.

Despite its compact footprint, a generous wheelbase provides comfortable accommodation for five passengers. Parking in tight city spaces is simplified by the class-leading Around View Monitor, which uses four cameras to provide a bird’s eye view of the vehicle.

“Our engineers have taken an incredible design and made it even better,” Vila concluded. “I have no doubt a whole new generation in Morocco is ready to fall in love with this vehicle. I look forward to seeing how it continues its journey into the hearts and minds of Moroccan motorists.”

The all-new Nissan MAGNITE is now available in Morocco in four different models.