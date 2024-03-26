Shares

A fleet of Nissan Navara pick-ups has officially left the Rosslyn plant in Pretoria, South Africa, on the first leg of an eight-country tour toward Cairo, Egypt. The expedition, dubbed Daring Africa 2024, will showcase the Nissan Navara’s ability to withstand the most severe road conditions in Africa.

The Rosslyn plant in Pretoria has evolved into Nissan’s LCV manufacturing hub for Africa. The plant produces the Navaras that are sold across Africa and since the end of last year, in the new markets of Algeria and Libya. Soon, the vehicle range will be introduced to Egypt.

Throughout their African tour, the Navaras will be shadowed by a Nissan X-Trail, acting as an expedition support vehicle.

The daring exhibition also celebrates a wonderful legacy. This is according to Nissan South Africa Managing Director Maciej Klenkiewicz who stated, “These Navaras, all new and built of more, have been made for Africa by African hands that care in the very same place that the first Nissan vehicle was built in Africa more than 60 years ago.”

The expedition will be accompanied by selected South African journalists en route to the Mozambique border. The next leg will see the expedition heading into Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Kenya, being met and accompanied by a team from each country’s media, before ending the adventure in Egypt.

“The Navara is a wonderful evolution of the Nissan pick-up legacy, and this trip will show our customers and fans exactly that in real life, real-time situations as we celebrate the best that Africa has to offer. The vehicle is not just tropicalised for the African market, it literally has been built for market conditions, with a reinforced chassis a very different suspension and the best roll over angle in the market,” said Nissan Africa marketing director Stefan Haasbroek.

The design of the all new Navara won the coveted 2022 South African Car of the year award in the double cab category. The new design focuses on four pillars; rugged and tough, utterly capable, legendary smart technology and exceptional drive comfort.

The fully accessorized expedition Navaras will be on display at selected Nissan dealerships for the public to view.