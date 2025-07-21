Shares

Satrix has announced the secondary listing of the Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF on the Nairobi Securities Exchange Plc (NSE) at a price of Ksh. 761 per unit. This listing further extends Satrix’s footprint into additional African markets, providing greater access to global equity exposure for investors in Kenya and the broader region.

The Satrix MSCI World Equity Feeder ETF, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), is an index tracking fund registered as a Collective Investment Scheme. The mandate of the Satrix MSCI World Equity Feeder Portfolio (Satrix MSCI World ETF) is to track, as closely as possible, the value of the MSCI World Index in ZAR.

The MSCI World Index measures the performance of the large and mid-cap stocks across developed market countries which comply with MSCI`s size, liquidity and free-float criteria. To replicate the index performance, the Satrix MSCI World ETF invests in the iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF (the underlying fund). The investment objective of the underlying fund is to provide investors with a total return, considering both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the MSCI World Index.

The secondary listing of the Satrix MSCI World Feeder ETF on the NSE will be denominated in Kenyan Shillings (KES). This ETF has been trading on the JSE since 2017.

Satrix offers 38 ETFs listed on the JSE. These funds cover a broad range of South African and global equities, representing various asset classes with a total value exceeding R77 billion (approximately Ksh. 561 billion). This secondary listing unlocks Kenyan investors’ access to the MSCI World Index, allowing them to diversify their portfolios and tap into positive diversification benefits beyond existing local offerings.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Frank Mwiti, Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, stated, “The secondary listing of the Satrix MSCI World Equity Feeder ETF on the NSE underscores the growing attractiveness of our Exchange to both investors and issuers. This listing offers our investors a new avenue to deploy capital into a globally recognized product. It also aligns with our strategy to list 50 diverse funds and indices, enhancing market depth, liquidity and expanding investment opportunities for local investors. This milestone marks a critical step in the internationalization of the NSE, positioning the Exchange as a more globally connected hub for capital markets.”

Ms. Fikile Mbhokota, Chief Executive Officer of Satrix, added, “Our continued expansion into Africa is a key component of our strategic plan. We are thrilled about our product’s entry into Kenya and look forward to collaborating with market participants as we continue to enhance our African offerings.”

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director and CEO, Abdi Mohamed said, “We are proud to have acted as the transaction advisor on this landmark deal. This transaction required deep cross-border expertise, seamless structuring, and careful navigation of regulatory requirements across jurisdictions. That is the value we bring to our clients as a trusted partner across the full-deal lifecycle, from conceptualization to execution. Our Corporate & Investment Banking and Global Markets teams worked hand in hand with our client and the NSE to deliver a transaction that stands as an example of what can be achieved when technical expertise meets client-centricity.”