Co-operative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank), Optiven Limited, and Everstrong Maskani have partnered to launch a new home ownership solution.

The new partnership creates a unified ecosystem where customers can access land, financing, and construction services through partnerships anchored by Co-op Bank’s financial solutions.

“This partnership allows us to bring financing directly into a trusted, end-to-end ecosystem where land, lending, and construction are seamlessly linked,” said Japhet Kahindi Ponda, Head of Mortgage Finance at Co-operative Bank of Kenya. “As one of Kenya’s largest banks serving over 9 million customers, our role is to provide affordable credit and walk with clients all the way to the front door of their finished homes.”

“For far too long, many Kenyans have struggled with the disconnect between buying land and building a home. We’ve seen investors stuck for years, unsure where to begin or whom to trust with construction. This partnership brings a solution to that struggle. By integrating the process, we are giving every customer a clear, safe, and professionally managed path to home ownership,” said Dr. George Wachiuri, Chief Executive Officer of Optiven Limited.

Geoffrey Mwaura, Head of Refinancing at Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company (KMRC), emphasized the affordability aspect of the partnership: “Home loans are affordable in this country today. Through our partnership with institutions like Co-operative Bank, we have provided in excess of Ksh. 22 billion to financial institutions in Kenya. Customers can access loans of up to Ksh. 10.5 million at single-digit interest rates – Co-operative Bank offers 9.5% fixed for the term of the loan, up to 25 years. This means once you start paying, your monthly payment remains constant until you redeem your mortgage, protecting you from interest rate fluctuations.”

Co-op Bank’s technical team periodically assesses step-by-step progression of customer projects as quality assurance. The bank’s technical experts conduct regular site inspections to verify completed milestones before authorizing payments to Everstrong Maskani. This ensures contractors are only paid upon successful delivery of each construction phase.

“We are proud to partner with trusted institutions like Optiven Limited and Co-operative Bank in delivering homes that meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and design. Through our MaskaniBora turnkey program, we walk with each customer from concept to keys. We offer them peace of mind, structural integrity, and professional service at every step,” said Henry Kyanda, Managing Partner at Everstrong Maskani LLP.

The bank’s integrated housing solution will initially serve customers in Optiven developments. These include Amani Ridge in Kiambu, Achievers Paradise in Kimuka Ngong, Success Gardens along Gatanga Road, and Victory Gardens and Happy Gardens in Kitengela. The three-year collaboration includes structured performance review frameworks.

Customers access the mortgage solution through Co-op Bank’s countrywide branch network. Each client signs a direct contract with Everstrong Maskani while maintaining their primary relationship with the bank for financing and project oversight.