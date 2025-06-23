Shares

The Business Ecosystem Summit (BES) will be hosted in Kisumu on 6-8 August 2025 with the aim of enhancing regional cooperation, exposing investment opportunities, and improving market accessibility for business.

The summit targets catalysing at least USD 10 billion in investment deals by connecting global investors with businesses within the lake region. It aims to empower more than 500 MSMEs with financing and market access with the overall goal of creating 100,000 jobs.

It is organised by The IMC People and hosted by the County Government of Kisumu in partnership with the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB). The second edition is set to build on the successes of the first which brought together governors and deputy governors from the LREB and was graced by then Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof. Njuguna Ndung’u.

Speaking about the value of the Summit, Kisumu Governor, H.E Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o, said, “We are at a point where expansion of regional trade is crucial. Businesses, and governments alike, need to look beyond the delimitations of local markets and strengthen their ties with others within the region to unlock investment and drive growth.”

Public private collaboration will take centre-stage at this year’s BES with LREB member counties set to present investment opportunities that are directly tied to county developments. Private sector players will also be able to present investment cases for potential investors from across the country and region.

Jeanette Oromo, CEO of The IMC People, a leading communications firm and organisers of the Business Ecosystems Summit, said: “Last time, we had positive participation from county governments, embassies and high commissions, SMEs, local and foreign investors, and even the general public within Kisumu. We aim to grow this impact and leave a lasting effect on the business landscape that will trickle down to the whole country and region. Africa has a vast wealth of resources and investment opportunities; it is high time we make the most of it.”

The second BES is expected to bring together more than 500 delegates from 23 countries including LREB member counties, national government representatives, MPs, Senators, financial institutions, investment promotion agencies, development partners, and embassies.

During the summit, special focus will be made on fostering cross-border collaborations and sustainable initiatives across key sectors like agriculture, renewable energy, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing.

Held in 2023, the first BES attracted 535 delegates, 9,000 marketplace attendees, 8 Embassies and profiled USD 93 million in investor commitments. Additionally, the successes of the conference laid the groundwork for the 2024 AfSNET conference which facilitated USD 400 million in funding for a Kisumu-based pharmaceutical company, and USD 3 billion MoU between the Government of Kenya and Afreximbank for the Dongo Kundu Integrated Industrial Park and Naivasha Special Economic Zone II.