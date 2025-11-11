Shares

The 2025 Business Ecosystems Summit (BES 2025) is officially scheduled to take place from November 26-28, 2025, in Kisumu City. This key event will gather leaders from the public and private sectors with the specific goal of strengthening Kenya’s enterprise landscape.

According to Jeanette Oromo, CEO of The IMC People, the Summit’s organizers, BES 2025 is driven by a deep commitment to advancing Kenya’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“We aim to build stronger and more connected business ecosystems that drive sustainable growth. SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy and supporting them is key to Kenya’s and Africa’s prosperity,” said Ms. Oromo. “Our goal this year is to help SMEs access the right partnerships, financing, and knowledge to thrive in competitive markets. By creating these connections, we can catalyse innovation, create jobs, and strengthen resilience across the country.”

Following a rescheduling from its initially planned August dates earlier in the year, the Summit is back with a sharper focus on empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through access to markets, financing, and innovation ecosystems.

BES 2025 will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, development partners, and industry experts for three intensive days featuring:

Exhibitions

Plenary Sessions

Deal-Making Forums

The event expects to draw over 10,000 daily visitors to the marketplace, host at least 900 delegates, and is poised to catalyse multi-million-dollar investments across various sectors. This builds on the success of the 2023 inaugural edition, which saw 9,000 attendees and profiled USD 93 million in investor commitments.

The Kisumu County Government, the official host, is eager to welcome the Summit. H.E. Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o highlighted the lakeside city’s capabilities as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

“Kisumu is honoured to host the second edition of the Business Ecosystems Summit. Our county has become a regional hub for innovation, trade, and tourism, making it the perfect setting for business resilience and opportunity,” stated Prof. Nyong’o. “Hosting such high-profile events illustrates that Kisumu has the facilities to host large and high-profile meetings and conferences.”

The Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), an official partner, views BES 2025 as a strategic opportunity to spotlight the region’s collective potential. LREB CEO, Victor Nyagaya, emphasized the Bloc’s unity of vision:

“BES 2025 offers us a platform to showcase how counties can work together to attract investment and scale regional projects that benefit our people. This unity of vision will transform the lake region into an economic powerhouse for Kenya.”

The Summit will feature sector-specific forums and exhibitions across critical areas, including: