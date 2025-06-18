Shares

In Kenya today, fast internet is essential for everything from working at home to watching movies. Safaricom is a leader in providing this internet, constantly improving its network for homes and businesses.

For areas without a fibre connection but has a Safaricom base station, Safaricom’s 4G and 5G WiFi options come in handy.

To use Safaricom’s 4G and 5G WiFi, you need a router. Both the 4G and the 5G WiFi routers are currently costing Ksh. 2,999 and are available online at Masoko or at Safaricom customer care centres and at Quickmart Supermarket outlets.

You can purchase your preferred 5G WiFi plan by dialling *400# and select option 4 to buy on the purchase on mysafaricom app (The app is available on Google and on IOS). To purchase or renew your 4G Wi-Fi Internet package, Dial *400# and select 4G Wi-Fi, Select Buy 4G Plans and Select the Account number.

To check if your account is active, for 4G router dial *400*3# and select Check Account Status. For a 5G router dial *400*4*2 and select Check Account Status.

Here is what is available in that category and the prices.

Safaricom 4G plans and prices

Price (Ksh) Bundle Volume Validity 499 7.5GB 7 Days 999 25GB 30 Days 1,999 60GB 30 Days 2,999 140GB 30 Days 4,100 180GB 30 Days 6,299 250GB 30 Days 12,499 500GB 30 Days

Safaricom 5G WiFi plans and prices