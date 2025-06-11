Shares

The Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE) has asked for the immediate suspension of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat. This comes in the wake of damning autopsy findings that contradict official police narrative regarding the death of Mr. Albert Ojwang while in police custody.

Albert Ojwang, a blogger and teacher, tragically died under the care of the National Police Service. He had been detained following a complaint filed by DIG Eliud Lagat himself, who accused Ojwang of tarnishing his name on social media (X, formerly Twitter) with allegations of corruption. Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay and subsequently transported over 350km to Nairobi, where he was booked into the Central Police Station.

The preliminary autopsy report indicates severe head injury, neck compression, and multiple soft tissue trauma spread across Ojwang’s body. It explicitly stated that the injuries were consistent with “external assault” and showed signs of struggle, directly refuting earlier police claims that Mr. Ojwang “sustained head injuries after hitting his head against a cell wall.” The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has also dismissed the self-inflicted injury theory and confirmed that CCTV systems at the Central Police Station had been tampered with.

“The autopsy findings are not merely disturbing; they are a profound indictment of alleged brutality and systemic failures within our police service,” stated Kennedy Kachwanya, Chairperson of the Bloggers Association of Kenya (BAKE). “As both the operational head of the National Police Service and the very complainant in this case, Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat must be held fully accountable for the actions under his command. His continued presence in office sends a chilling message that accountability for deaths in custody is not a priority.”

BAKE has called for the immediate Suspension of Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat and for a thorough, and transparent investigation into Albert Ojwang’s death. It has also asked safety and protection of all witnesses and individuals providing information related to Mr. Ojwang’s death.

Separately, it has asked the Kenyan Government to prioritize reforms within the National Police Service to address systemic issues of brutality, a pervasive lack of accountability, and widespread disregard for human rights.

HapaKenya stands in solidarity with BAKE and the family of Albert Ojwang, in calling for answers in the death of Albert Ojwang.